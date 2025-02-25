How to Translate Your Instagram Direct Messages Instantly

Instagram has lately added new features to its platform that enhance the user experience. This includes scheduling messages and a built-in language translation option in Direct Messages (DM). Now you can comfortably chat with people who don’t speak your language, without having to juggle Google Translate. The translation can be done directly in the Instagram app. Here’s how.

Instagram’s Translation Feature for Direct Messages

To translate a direct message received in another language within an Instagram chat, tap and hold the message, just as you would to reply, forward, or copy it. Then, tap the Translate button.

The first time you do this, Instagram will ask you to confirm that your message will be shared with Meta for translation purposes. Meta uses this data to improve its translation services. If you agree, tap OK.

Instagram will then translate the chat into your preferred language. The translated message will appear below the original message in the conversation, allowing you to easily compare.

At launch, the feature supports 99 different languages, and these translations are powered by Meta’s translation process to ensure accuracy. Note that it’s currently available only on the Instagram app for Android and iPhone, and not on the web version. Web users can, however, use a translation service or extension in the meantime.

Other New Features in Instagram

The new update also introduces two other features: music sharing in Instagram DMs, allowing you to directly share music from the Instagram library with friends or family, and scheduled messages, enabling you to wish someone a happy birthday or remind them of an upcoming event without forgetting.

Music Sharing: To share a song directly in an Instagram chat, open the chat and tap the sticker icon. Then, tap the new ‘Music’ button. You can now search for any song from the Instagram music library. Once you select a song, a 30-second preview will be shared with the other user, accompanied by a spinning vinyl album cover.

Scheduling Messages: Type your message in the chat and tap and hold the ‘Send’ button. The ‘Schedule Message’ box should appear automatically. Select the desired date and time, and then tap the ‘Schedule’ button to complete the process.

Instagram began showing translations for comments, captions, and stories some time ago. The new DM translation feature is an extension to this that makes communicating with friends and family across language barriers easier than ever. In fact, they make it even more fun to connect with people from different countries and regions. The music sharing and scheduling features are icing on the cake.