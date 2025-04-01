How to Turn on Discord’s Pure Black Theme Right Now

If you’ve used Discord for a while, you know the “dark mode” has always been more of a dark gray in color. And if you ever wanted that true black look, you had to go out of your way — using custom CSS with Chrome extensions or installing third-party tools like BetterDiscord. We never got true dark mode in Discord – until now. But finally, Discord listened. In its latest update, they added a bunch of new customization options, and yes, that includes a real pure black theme. No more hacks or workarounds.

Here’s how to turn it on.

How to Turn Discord Theme Into Pure Black

The new customization features are available on desktop, mobile apps, and the web. However, the themes are different on mobile and desktop.

Desktop and web have 4 themes – Light, Ash, Dark, and Onyx. Ash and Onyx are new themes, and Onyx is the pure black version. The mobile app has 3 themes – Light, Dark, and Midnight, with Midnight being the new pure black theme. That being said, here’s how to turn the Discord theme into pure black.

On Desktop and Web:

Open the Discord desktop app or web app. Click on the gear icon at the bottom left to open Settings. Go to Appearance. Scroll to the Theme section. Select Onyx (the new full black mode).

On Mobile (Android and iOS):

Open the Discord app. Select the You tab and then tap on the Settings icon. Go to Appearance and select the Theme option. Finally, click on the Midnight option.

That’s it! Your Discord will now be completely black, perfect for OLED displays or just if you like the dark dark.

What Else Is New in Discord?

This update isn’t just about the theme. Discord has made several UI improvements to make things cleaner and easier to use:

You can now resize the channel list (finally!).

(finally!). The spacing throughout the app has been improved, so it looks less cluttered.

There’s a new call bar that clearly shows whether your mic or camera is on.

that clearly shows whether your mic or camera is on. Colors and icons got a small refresh to feel more modern and less noisy.

And gamers, Discord has something for you too:

A brand-new in-game overlay that no longer slows down your games

that no longer slows down your games You can now place floating widgets on your screen while gaming, just like the Xbox Game Bar

on your screen while gaming, just like the Xbox Game Bar You can even watch Discord streams inside the overlay while gaming

So yeah, Discord just got a serious glow-up. Whether you’re here for the sleek pure black theme or the better in-game experience, this update is worth checking out. Go give your Discord a makeover!