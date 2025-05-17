How to Unlock Darth Jar Jar Skin in Fortnite: Complete XP Guide

The most unexpected Sith Lord has arrived in Fortnite! Darth Jar Jar, the once clumsy Gungan now turned into a powerful dark side warrior and is available in the Item Shop, but not in the usual way. Unlike typical skins, you will first need to earn XP before you can even purchase his skin. I will show you how to unlock Darth Jar Jar skin in Fortnite before he disappears on June 6th.

How to Unlock Darth Jar Jar in Fortnite: XP Requirements Explained

The Darth Jar Jar skin and its matching cosmetics aren’t just available for straight purchase. You will need to earn a specific XP amount first to unlock the ability to buy each item in the bundle. This XP grind officially began on May 17th, 2025, at 8 PM ET. So, any XP earned before that won’t count toward these unlocks. Here is the complete breakdown of what you need to unlock the skin and how much each item costs in the shop:

Item Required XP Levels Needed Price (V-Bucks)

Terror of Naboo Wrap 320,000 4 500

Sith’s Electropole Pickaxe 640,000 8 800

Crimson Booma Backbling 960,000 12 400

Darth Jar Jar Skin 1,280,000 16 1,500

In the end, you’ll need a total of 1,280,000 XP (equivalent to 16 levels) to unlock the ability to purchase the main Darth Jar Jar skin. The total cost for all items is 3,200 V-Bucks if you want the complete set.

Important: Darth Jar Jar items are ONLY available from inside the Fortnite game client. You won’t find them in the online Item Shop.

How to Earn XP Fast for Darth Jar Jar Skin

With just a few weeks to earn all this XP, you’ll want to maximize your XP gains. Here are the most efficient ways to level up and unlock Darth Jar Jar:

XP Source Details Daily & Weekly Quests • Daily quests: 10,000–15,000 XP each.

• Weekly quests: 20,000+ XP each.

• Don’t skip Bonus Goals for more XP. Creative Mode XP Maps • Search for maps labeled “XP” in the Discovery tab.

• Choose maps with 4–5 star ratings.

• Some maps reward up to 20,000 XP for simple tasks. Milestone Challenges • Track progress in the Milestone tab.

• Focus on easy tasks (e.g., open chests, deal damage, travel distances)

• Each tier gives 8,000–10,000 XP. XP Weekends • Look out for double XP announcements in the Fortnite news feed.

• Play more during these periods to level up faster.

Also Read:

Regular Jar Jar Binks Skin is Also Available in the Item Shop

If you prefer the goofier side of Jar Jar, you’re in luck! The standard Jar Jar Binks outfit is also available in the Item Shop without any XP requirements. The bundle costs 2,000 V-Bucks and comes with:

Item Price (V-Bucks)

Jar Jar Binks Skin 1,500

Jar Jar Binks LEGO Variant Included with Jar Jar Binks Skin

Gungan Booma Backbling 400

Gungan Atlatl Pickaxe 800

Atlatl Spark Wrap 500

These items can be purchased directly without needing to earn XP first, offering an alternative for players who prefer the classic bumbling Gungan over his Sith version.

For Star Wars fans and collectors, Darth Jar Jar is a special chance to get a version of the character based on the popular fan theory that he was secretly a Sith all along. Are you going to get it? If yes, then start grinding that XP today, and may the Force be with you!