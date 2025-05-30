The Revenant is the second locked character in Elden Ring Nightreign, and she’s probably the trickiest one to get. This character is all about summoning spirits and supporting your team from the back lines. Having her in your team is like having your own personal army of ghosts, which is really cool. In this guide, I will show you how to unlock Revenant in Elden Ring Nightreign.

Revenant Abilities in Elden Ring Nightreign

Unlike other characters who fight up close, the Revenant uses magic and summons to do the work. She’s perfect for you if you like to play support roles. She actually has very low health, but makes up for it with her summoning abilities. Her passive skill, Necromancy, actually lets her turn enemies into ghosts who will stick around for a few seconds and fight alongside you.

Then, her Summon Spirit ability can bring out one of the three spirit allies: Helen, Frederick, or Sebastian. One has a sword, one wields a hammer, and the other is a giant skeleton that shoots projectiles. They actually are tank damage and can distract enemies while you cast spells safely.

Last but not least, her ultimate ability is called the Immortal March. It can revive your dead teammates and make everyone on your team completely invincible for a short time. This can turn around even the worst situations in the battle.

How to Unlock Revenant in Elden Ring Nightreign

Getting the Revenant takes more work than unlocking the Duchess, but it’s totally worth it:

Step 1: Unlock the Duchess

You absolutely need to get the Duchess first before you can even start working on the Revenant. Beat Gladius and give the Old Pocketwatch to the Priestess to get the Duchess into your team.

Step 2: Save up to 1,500 Murk and Buy the Besmirched Frame

You will need Murk to buy the special item needed to unlock Revenant. You can collect Murk by running a few expeditions or selling unwanted relics. If you have already collected 1,500 Murk, head to the Small Jar Bazaar in Roundtable Hold’s west wing and purchase the Besmirched Frame. This item only appears after you’ve unlocked the Duchess.

Step 3: Find the Yellow Marker and Talk to the Ghost

After you purchase the Besmirched Frame relic, a ghost will appear around the area of Roundtable Hold. Open your map and you will see a yellow exclamation mark in the east wing near the main room. Go to that marked spot and you will find a ghost staring at a painting. Interact with her to start the real challenge.

Step 4: Defeat the Night Idol

After you interact with the ghost, you will be teleported back to the tutorial area for a tougher solo fight against the Night Idol and her three spirit guards. The fight is pretty hard to beat because you are facing four enemies alone with only your starting gear. Here are some tips to help you defeat the Night Idol:

Helen the Page is your biggest threat. It’s fast and very aggressive, so try to pull it away from the other spirits first. Use hit-and-run tactics to take it down without getting eliminated.

is your biggest threat. It’s fast and very aggressive, so first. Use hit-and-run tactics to take it down without getting eliminated. Next, you can focus on Frederick the burly cook (the one with a pumpkin head). It’s slower than the page, but since it is wielding a huge pumpkin hammer, it hits you hard. So keep moving and don’t let it corner you . You can use the pillars in the arena to block some attacks, but they will break if they get hit too much, so be careful.

(the one with a pumpkin head). It’s slower than the page, but since it is wielding it hits you hard. So . You can use the pillars in the arena to block some attacks, but they will break if they get hit too much, so be careful. Then you will have to face Sebastian, the giant skeleton. It mostly stays in one spot and only attacks when you get close. You can ignore it until the end, but if the other spirits die, it gets angry and starts shooting deadly projectiles.

Save the Night Idol for last. She’s actually pretty fragile, but dodges a lot. Just be careful of her spells, too! After you defeat the boos, you can pick Revenant as your character anytime.

Why You Should Unlock Revenant in Elden Ring Nightreign

The Revenant offers a completely different way to play Elden Ring Nightreign. If you’re bored with regular combat and want to change your character, she’s perfect as the ultimate team player. Plus, getting this character unlocked will get you the Revenant Joins the Fray achievement trophy. She takes practice to master, but once you learn her tricks, you’ll be unstoppable, especially with your army of ghosts backing you up.