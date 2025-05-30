The Duchess is one of the coolest characters in Elden Ring Nightreign, but you can’t play her right away. She’s locked when you start the game, along with the Revenant. But getting her isn’t too hard once you know what to do. This sneaky fighter is perfect if you love fast attacks and staying out of trouble. She uses daggers and can turn your whole team invisible. In this guide, I will show you how to unlock the Duchess in Elden Ring Nightreign, step-by-step.

The Duchess Abilities in Elden Ring Nightreign

The Duchess plays like a classic rogue character. She is super fast and hits hard with a dagger, but she can’t take much damage. Her passive ability, Magnificent Poise, lets her dodge twice in a row and attack without using much stamina.

However, her special skill and ultimate are where she really shines. Restage makes enemies take all their recent damage for the second time. Imagine hitting a boss with your strongest attack, then making them feel it twice. Finale, her ultimate ability, turns your whole team invisible for a few seconds, which is perfect for escaping danger or setting up a surprise attack. She also has high Intelligence, so you can use magic spells with her if you find the right gear.

The Duchess works best when you coordinate with teammates. Use Restage right after big attacks to double the damage. Save Finale for when your team needs to heal or reposition.

How to Unlock the Duchess in Elden Ring Nightreign

Here’s what you need to do to unlock the Duchess class in Nightreign:

Step 1: Beat the Tricephalos Expedition

You need to complete your first major expedition in the game. This means surviving three in-game days and defeating Gladius, Beast of Night. It is a massive three-headed wolf boss. This boss fight happens after you’ve powered up for three days. It’s tough, especially if you’re playing solo, so consider teaming up with friends.

Step 2: Get the Old Pocketwatch

When you beat Gladius, you’ll get an item called The Old Pocketwatch. Some players report getting it even without killing the boss, but beating him guarantees you’ll get it.

Step 3: Find the Priestess

After defeating the boss and getting the rewards, you need to go back to Roundtable Hold. When you reach there, look for the Priestess wearing a white cloak. She stands near the big round table in the center of the area.

Step 4: Give Her the Pocketwatch

Talk to the Priestess and choose to give her the Old Pocketwatch. A cutscene will play where she reveals herself as the Duchess. After this, you can pick her as your character anytime.

Why You Should Unlock the Duchess in Elden Ring Nightreign

The Duchess brings something unique to Elden Ring Nightreign. Her ability to repeat damage makes her incredibly powerful in team fights. Plus, team invisibility can save your group from tough situations. Beyond gameplay, unlocking the Duchess will also get you the bronze trophy for The Duchess Joins the Fray achievement. If you enjoy fast-paced, high-risk gameplay where timing matters, the Duchess is perfect for you. Just remember, though, she’s a bit fragile, so practice your dodging before jumping into tough fights.