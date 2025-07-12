How to Upgrade DNA Machine in Grow a Garden – Roblox

The DNA Machine in Grow a Garden used to be painfully slow. You’d wait forever just to get one dinosaur egg or pet. But now you can actually upgrade it to make things way faster. Plus, you get access to cool new Primal eggs too. If you’re tired of waiting around for your pet trades, this upgrade system from the latest Pet Mutation update is exactly what you need. Let me show you how to upgrade the DNA Machine in Grow a Garden step by step.

What is the DNA Machine Upgrade System?

The DNA Machine sits right next to the Dinosaur Egg stall in the center of your play area. It’s been there since the Prehistoric update, but now there’s a new guy hanging around, which is Barry the Raptor. He’s the key to upgrading the machine. This upgrade system lets you make the DNA Machine work faster and unlock new egg types. You can upgrade it up to five times total, and each upgrade makes a real difference.

How to Upgrade the DNA Machine in Grow a Garden

Here’s exactly what you need to do:

You need prehistoric plants to upgrade the machine. These come from Ancient Seed packs in the game. Make sure you have some before talking to Barry. Walk up to Barry the Raptor and press the ‘E’ key to interact with him. He’ll tell you he wants prehistoric plants. Hold a prehistoric plant in your hand, then click the “Take all my prehistoric plants” option. Barry will take all the prehistoric plants you have. You’ll see a blue bar above Barry’s head. Keep giving him prehistoric plants until this bar fills up completely. Once it’s full, the DNA Machine gets upgraded. You can do this process five times total. Each upgrade needs more plants than the last one.

DNA Machine Upgrade Requirements

Here’s what you need for each upgrade level:

Upgrade Level Requirement Effect Level 1 40kg Prehistoric Plants Unlock access to a new egg from the DNA Machine Level 2 60kg Prehistoric Plants Reduce the wait time for the DNA Machine Level 3 80kg Prehistoric Plants Unlock more eggs from the DNA Machine Level 4 100kg Prehistoric Plants Unlock Craftable Eggs Level 5 120kg Prehistoric Plants Greatly reduce the wait time for the DNA Machine

The weight adds up from all the prehistoric plants you give Barry. So you’ll need quite a few plants, especially for the higher levels. After you upgrade the DNA Machine, you will get:

Speed. After upgrading, when you trade pets with Graham at the Dinosaur Eggs stall, the machine processes everything much faster. No more waiting around for an hour.

at the Dinosaur Eggs stall, the machine processes everything much faster. No more waiting around for an hour. Once you upgrade the machine, you can get Primal Eggs instead of just regular dinosaur eggs. These contain six new pets that you can’t get anywhere else.

instead of just regular dinosaur eggs. These contain six new pets that you can’t get anywhere else. After the final upgrade, the DNA Machine looks like a huge dinosaur head. It’s pretty cool looking and shows off your progress.

The upgrade is most helpful for players who have been playing for a while and have built up a collection of pets. If you’re just starting out, you might want to focus on other parts of the game first. So if you are not the latter, then start collecting those prehistoric plants and get Barry to work on your upgrades. You’ll be getting Primal eggs in no time!