How to Use and Customize Live Alerts on OxygenOS 15

The Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 has started rolling out to OnePlus smartphones. It brings a myriad of features, including parallel animation processing, new photo editing tools, AI features, and more. Among them is a new Live Alerts feature that displays live activity on your device and its updates in real-time at the top in a pill-shaped design.

For example, when you open an app that supports live activities, such as an ongoing Uber ride or a food delivery order, these apps will be visible in a capsule at the top after you minimize them. You’ll see the real-time status of your cab, food delivery, or timer in this capsule, and you can always tap it to expand it into a card.

This card shows all your live activities running on your phone. You can also switch between multiple live activities simply by swiping left or right on the capsules in the status bar, making it more efficient to view information.

What are Live Alerts (Dynamic Island) on OxygenOS 15?

As mentioned already, Live Alerts on OxygenOS 15 shows real-time updates from supported apps in a pill-shaped capsule at the top of your screen, similar to the Dynamic Island on recent iPhone models. This feature is enabled by default, but you can turn it on or off for specific apps.

At the moment, Live Alerts supports a limited number of apps, including:

Swiggy and Zomato: Track your food delivery order status and ETA.

Track your food delivery order status and ETA. OnePlus System Apps: Track music playback, game timers, personal hotspot status, and screen recording.

How to View Live Alerts?

Open a supported app (like Swiggy or Zomato) and start an activity (like placing a food order). Minimize the app. You’ll see a pill-shaped capsule at the top of your screen showing the live activity (e.g., your food delivery status). Tap the capsule to expand it into a card view with more details.

You can also swipe left or right on the capsule to switch between different live activities.

Tips to Customize the Live Alerts Feature

Once you’ve updated your phone to OxygenOS 15, head to Settings > Notifications & Quick Settings > Live Alerts. Here you’ll find the following options to tweak how the alerts appear:

1. Customizing App Behavior

You can customize how Live Alerts behave when you tap on them. There are two main options:

Selecting Open app will directly launch the app when you tap its notification in the dynamic island.

will directly launch the app when you tap its notification in the dynamic island. The View in card option, selected by default, shows you the floating card view with more details about the Live Activity.

2. Turning Live Activities On or Off for Apps

Under App Alerts, tap the app name to choose whether you want live activity alerts from these apps in the dynamic island, lock screen, and always-on display. You can also toggle this feature on or off for system apps such as music playback, the game timer, personal hotspot, and screen recording.

3. Minimizing Visual Clutter

To avoid cluttering your screen, Live Alerts displayed in the status bar will be minimized into bubbles after some time. This ensures that they provide information without obstructing your view.

Live Alerts Won’t Work? Here’s What to Do

If you can’t get Live Alerts to work on your OnePlus phone, check the following:

Make sure you have the latest version of OxygenOS 15. Go to Settings > About device > System updates to check for and install any available updates.

> > to check for and install any available updates. Restart your phone. Sometimes a simple restart can resolve temporary glitches that may be affecting Live Activities.

Check if the app you’re using supports Live Activities . Currently, only a limited number of apps support this feature. Refer to the list of supported apps in the previous section.

. Currently, only a limited number of apps support this feature. Refer to the list of supported apps in the previous section. Ensure that Live Alerts are enabled in the settings. Go to Settings > Notifications & Quick settings > Live Alerts and make sure the feature is turned on for the app.

While Live Activities currently supports only a few apps, I anticipate wider adoption and integration with apps like Uber, Ola, and YouTube Music as the feature matures and reaches more devices.