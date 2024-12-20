How to Setup and Use ChatGPT on WhatsApp

So many fake ChatGPT bots came but failed to impress the users. OpenAI has finally taken note and launched ChatGPT app for WhatsApp. It allows you to talk to the chatbot just like you would with any other contact. It’s a good thing that it is free because it doesn’t much else frankly. No need to sign up or even install the ChatGPT app either. Here is how to use ChatGPT on WhatsApp.

There are two ways to set up and use ChatGPT on WhatsApp – saving ChatGPT’s phone number in your Contacts app or by scanning a QR Code.

Method 1 – Saving ChatGPT’s Phone Number

Open the Contacts app and tap on the + icon to create a new contact. Change the country to United States (US). Now add 1-800-ChatGPT (1-800-2428478) to your phone’s contacts and name it “ChatGPT” for easy access. Open WhatsApp, tap on the + icon at the bottom-right corner. Here, search for the ChatGPT contact and open it just like any other contact.

Method 2 – Scan ChatGPT’s WhatsApp QR Code

Alternatively, you can also scan the below QR Code to start chatting with ChatGPT on WhatsApp.

Open WhatsApp and tap the + button in the bottom-right corner. Choose the QR code option next to the New Contact option. Scan the above QR Code to open the chat with ChatGPT.

You can begin talking with ChatGPT in WhatsApp using either method. While the phone call feature is restricted to the US, the ability to chat on WhatsApp is available worldwide, including in the US.

However, there are a few limitations as of now: currently, ChatGPT on WhatsApp only supports text messages. You cannot start a voice or video call with ChatGPT. For such functionality, you still have to rely on the ChatGPT app. You cannot generate images or even upload images or any other files as of now. Also, it uses the 4o-mini model, which is fast but not an advanced model like 4o.

This feature is released as a part of the 12 Days of OpenAI campaign and during the livestream, OpenAI said many of these features, including the ability to connect with your ChatGPT account, will arrive in the future.