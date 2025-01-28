Home » Gaming » How to Use Emotes and Sprays in Marvel Rivals

How to Use Emotes and Sprays in Marvel Rivals

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

Expressing yourself is as enjoyable as playing the game in Marvel Rivals. With a growing collection of emotes and sprays available, you can use them to celebrate your wins and chat with teammates. We will now show you all the steps on how to use emotes and sprays in Marvel Rivals.

How to Use Emotes and Sprays in Marvel Rivals

How to Equip Emotes and Sprays in Marvel Rivals

Before you can start showing off your moves, you’ll need to equip your favorite emotes and sprays in the game. Here’s how to do it:

  1. Open the Main Menu and click on the Heroes tab.
  2. Select the Hero.
  3. Click on the Cosmetics section.
  4. Choose either the Emotes or Sprays tab.
  5. Click Equip on your chosen cosmetic.
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3, 4, and 5

How to Use Emote and Sprays in Marvel Rivals

There is a slight difference in how to use emotes and sprays in Marvel Rivals based on the platform you are playing with. We will break down the steps for you:

For PC Players

  • Hold down the T key during a match to bring up the cosmetics wheel.
  • Move your mouse to select your desired emote or spray.
  • Then, release the T key to perform the action.
Opening up the cosmetic wheel
Release the T button to spray

For sprays, make sure you’re pointing at a surface where you want the spray to appear.

For Controller Players

  • Press and hold the left D-pad button to bring up the wheel.
  • Use the right stick to select your emote or spray.
  • Then, release the D-pad button to activate it.
Bring up the Cosmetic wheel
Emote is activated

How to Get New Emotes and Sprays in Marvel Rivals

There are several ways to expand your collection of emotes and sprays in Marvel Rivals:

How to Buy New Emotes and Sprays in Marvel Rivals
How to Get New Emotes and SpraysDetails
Luxury Battle PassYou’ll unlock various cosmetics as you progress through the tiers, and these rewards don’t expire.
Daily MissionsComplete daily missions to earn currency for purchasing cosmetics.
Store BundlesPurchase character bundles in the store that include emotes and sprays.
Special EventsSpecial events and Twitch Drops usually offer exclusive cosmetics.

Also Read:

After winning, save your celebration emotes for the right moment since your character can’t move while emoting. Using emotes and sprays adds a fun touch to Marvel Rivals, so keep on completing daily missions and progressing through your Battle Pass to unlock more cosmetics in the game!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

Monster Hunter Wilds Weather Guide: Fallow, Inclemency & Plenty

Marvel Rivals: How to Ban Heroes in Competitive Play

All Vitality Items in Deadlock: Complete Stats and Effects

Marvel Rivals Crosshair Settings: How to Fix Center Gap Error

Fortnite OG Season 2 Map Reveals 17 POIs and Hot...

Monster Hunter Wilds Weapons Guide: All Weapon Types and Mechanics

Roblox Dress to Impress Codes (January 2025)

All Spirit Items in Deadlock: Complete Stats and Effects

Destroy Grandma Codes (January 2025)

Roblox Blox Fruits: Eastern Dragon or Western Dragon – Whom...