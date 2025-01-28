Expressing yourself is as enjoyable as playing the game in Marvel Rivals. With a growing collection of emotes and sprays available, you can use them to celebrate your wins and chat with teammates. We will now show you all the steps on how to use emotes and sprays in Marvel Rivals.

How to Equip Emotes and Sprays in Marvel Rivals

Before you can start showing off your moves, you’ll need to equip your favorite emotes and sprays in the game. Here’s how to do it:

Open the Main Menu and click on the Heroes tab. Select the Hero. Click on the Cosmetics section. Choose either the Emotes or Sprays tab. Click Equip on your chosen cosmetic.

Step 1 Step 2 Step 3, 4, and 5

How to Use Emote and Sprays in Marvel Rivals

There is a slight difference in how to use emotes and sprays in Marvel Rivals based on the platform you are playing with. We will break down the steps for you:

For PC Players

Hold down the T key during a match to bring up the cosmetics wheel.

during a match to bring up the cosmetics wheel. Move your mouse to select your desired emote or spray .

. Then, release the T key to perform the action.

Opening up the cosmetic wheel Release the T button to spray

For sprays, make sure you’re pointing at a surface where you want the spray to appear.

For Controller Players

Press and hold the left D-pad button to bring up the wheel.

to bring up the wheel. Use the right stick to select your emote or spray .

. Then, release the D-pad button to activate it.

Bring up the Cosmetic wheel Emote is activated

How to Get New Emotes and Sprays in Marvel Rivals

There are several ways to expand your collection of emotes and sprays in Marvel Rivals:

How to Get New Emotes and Sprays Details Luxury Battle Pass You’ll unlock various cosmetics as you progress through the tiers, and these rewards don’t expire. Daily Missions Complete daily missions to earn currency for purchasing cosmetics. Store Bundles Purchase character bundles in the store that include emotes and sprays. Special Events Special events and Twitch Drops usually offer exclusive cosmetics.

After winning, save your celebration emotes for the right moment since your character can’t move while emoting. Using emotes and sprays adds a fun touch to Marvel Rivals, so keep on completing daily missions and progressing through your Battle Pass to unlock more cosmetics in the game!