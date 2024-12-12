How to Use Microsoft’s Phone Link to Share Files Between iPhone and PC

Microsoft’s Phone Link now supports file sharing between iPhones and Windows PCs

It is currently available to Windows Insiders but will roll out soon.

Microsoft announced a new Phone Link feature that allows seamless file sharing between iPhones and Windows PCs. This is another step towards cross-platform compatibility.

While Phone Link added support for calls and messages from iPhones last year, it lacked some features compared to Android. This latest beta update for Windows Insiders improves the connectivity between Windows PCs and iPhones by making an ecosystem far better than ever with an AirDrop-like file-sharing tool.

Here’s how to share files between iPhone and Windows using Phone Link:

From iPhone to Windows PC:

Open the file(s) you want to share on your iPhone. Tap the Share icon. Tap Link to Windows from the sharing options. Choose your connected Windows PC from the list.

From Windows PC to iPhone:

Select the file on your Windows (only locally stored files). Right-click the file and choose Share. Click Send to My Phone or Share with > Phone Link option if that option is not visible.

Note: Only files saved locally on your PC can be shared with your iPhone.

Device Support and Versions Requirements

This feature is currently available only to users enrolled in the Windows Insider Program.

To use this feature, ensure the following:

iPhone: Must be running iOS 16 or higher.

Must be running iOS 16 or higher. Windows PC: Requires Windows 10 or Windows 11.

Requires Windows 10 or Windows 11. Link to Windows App: Version 1.24112.73 or later on your iPhone.

Version 1.24112.73 or later on your iPhone. Phone Link App: Version 1.24112.89.0 or later on Windows.

This new file-sharing feature connects iPhones and Windows PCs effortlessly, making seamless connectivity and productivity more accessible than ever.