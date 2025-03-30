Home » Gaming » How to Use Photo Mode in inZOI: Taking and Sharing the Perfect Screenshots

by Shida Aruya
inZOI’s visuals and character customization are worth showing off. If you want to capture your Zoi’s perfect look or a beautiful sunset in Dowon or Bliss Bay, inZOi makes it easy. This guide covers everything you need to know about how to use photo mode in inZOI, including taking and sharing those great pictures too.

How to Use inZOI Photo Mode

First, you need to access the Photo Mode in the game. There are several ways to do it:

  • During Character Creation: Click the camera button in the top toolbar of the Create a Zoi screen.
  • In Character Studio: Select the camera button in the top section when customizing your Zoi.
  • In the Open World: Look for the camera icon in the top toolbar while exploring.

Currently, there’s no keyboard shortcut available for Photo Mode access. Once you click the button, the game will automatically pause time and display your Zoi at the center of the screen.

Customizing Your Zoi for Photos in inZOI Photo Mode

What makes inZOI’s Photo Mode special is the ability to customize exactly how your Zoi looks in each shot. To adjust your character:

1. How to Change Zoi’s Pose

  1. Click on your Zoi in the photo frame.
  2. Select the Poses tab in the pop-up menu.
  3. Browse through over 40 available poses.
  4. Choose between static poses or dynamic animated poses.
How to Use Photo Mode in inZOI

2. How to Create Custom Poses

Want a truly unique photo? inZOI lets you create custom poses too:

  1. Select Make AI Emote in the Photo Mode.
  2. Upload either a video or an image showing the pose you want.
  3. Make sure it’s a full-body shot of one person.
inZOI Photo Mode

File TypeSupported Formats
Videos.mp4, .avi, .mkv, .mov
Images.jpg, .jpeg, .png, .bmp, .tiff

3. How to Adjust Expression

You can even give facial expressions to your Zoi before taking pictures! Here is how:

  1. Click on your Zoi and select the Expressions tab.
  2. Choose from 10 basic expressions.
  3. iOS users can use the Facial Capture facility for more complex expressions.
inZOI Photo Mode

inZOI Photo Mode Camera Controls

Moving your camera is essential for finding the perfect angle for your shots. Here’s how to navigate the camera:

Input ActionKeysFunction
Moving the camera in 3D spaceWASD KeysFront, left, back, or right
Move camera verticallyQ and EUp or down
Moving the camera positionLeft Click + DragAdjust camera position
Rotate the camera angleRight Click + DragChange camera angle
Adjust the zoom levelMouse Scroll WheelAdjust zoom level
Hide UI elementsTab + ShiftHide the interface for clean screenshots
inZOI Photo Mode Camera Controls

Take your photography to the next level with these advanced camera settings in inZOI:

1. Portrait vs. Landscape Mode

Positioned on both sides of the shutter button at the bottom of the screen:

ModeDescription
Portrait ModeFocuses on your Zoi
Landscape ModeZooms out to capture more of the background
inZOI Photo Mode
inZOI Photo Mode

2. Advanced Camera Settings

Click the Camera Options button at the bottom right to access:

SettingDescription
FOV (Field of View)Adjusts the zoom level
DOF (Depth of Field)Controls focus, creating professional shots with blurred backgrounds
Remove BackgroundToggles the background on/off, useful for character showcases
Screen RatioChanges the composition of the final image
FOV and DOV Camera Settings in inZOI

Enhancing Your Photos with Filters

inZOI offers 9 different filters to give your photos a unique look. To apply filters, select the Filter option next to the Camera tab above the pop-up menu.

FilterDescription
inZOI Photo Mode
Realistic		Natural, true-to-life colors.

Cartoon		Bright, vibrant colors with defined edges.
inZOI Photo Mode
B&W Cartoon		Black and white cartoon style.

Miniature		Creates a miniature model effect.

Lovely		Soft, warm, dreamy effect.
inZOI Photo Mode
Fisheye Lens		Curved, distorted perspective.

Note		Classic black and white.

Retro		Vintage film look.
inZOI Photo Mode
Thriller		Dark and dramatic contrast.

Where Are Your inZOI Photos Saved

After clicking the shutter button, your photos are automatically saved to your computer. To find them:

  1. Navigate to: C:\Users\[YOUR USERNAME]\Documents\inZOI\Photo
  2. Or click the picture icon at the bottom left after taking a photo to instantly open the folder.

inZOI also includes an in-game creation sharing program called Canvas where you can showcase your photos with friends and other players. This is a great way to get inspiration and share your creative shots with the community. With these tools and techniques in inZOI Photo Mode, capturing and sharing stunning photos of your Zoi and their world becomes effortless! Are you ready to take a pose?

