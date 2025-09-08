How to Use Roblox Moments – Guide

Roblox Moments is the latest and one of the most exciting features to arrive on the platform. Announced at the last Roblox Developers Conference 2025, Moments allows users to create, edit, and share clips of their gameplay without having to rely on external apps. However, do you know how to use Roblox Moments? Well, this article presents a comprehensive guide that explains everything you need to know about using Roblox Moments.

What Is Roblox Moments and Why You Should Use It

Roblox Moments is the latest feature on the platform that allows you to create, edit, and share short gameplay clips while in-game. This means you no longer need to separately take screen recordings, edit them on a different software, and share them on YouTube or TikTok. It is a new video-based experience, where you can do all these things simply by joining the experience on Roblox itself.

Apart from sharing your clips, you can also use its Discover feature to check out clips shared by other players. You can also directly join that experience through the clip, further streamlining the experience. This will benefit small Roblox developers by giving them a wider reach.

Also read:

How to Use Roblox Moments

Now that you know what Moments is, it is time to tell you how to use this new feature. We have divided the section into two parts –

Capturing Moments

Sharing Moments

Steps to Capture Gameplay Using Moments

To capture the perfect gameplay clip on your device, simply follow these instructions.

Launch the game you wish to capture. Click the three lines icon on the top-left side of the screen. Select the Captures option. On the right side, click the Capture Video option to record your gameplay.

Steps to Share Moments Clips

Once you have recorded your desired gameplay, it is time to edit and share it with others. Just follow the instructions below to do so.

Launch the Roblox Moments experience. Once inside, click the + icon on the top-right side of the screen. Click the Allow button to let Roblox access the recorded gameplay. Select the video you wish to share and click on Continue. You can now trim the clip and also add music to it. Finally, add a description to the video and publish the moment.

FAQs

Can You Use Roblox Moments on Mobile?

Yes. Note that the recorded clips cannot be more than 30 seconds long.

How to access Roblox Moments?

You can access Roblox Moments by searching for the name in the search box on the Roblox app.

What is the maximum length of clips on Roblox Moments?

You can only record and share clips that are up to 30 seconds long.

How to record Moments on Roblox?

You can record a moment by clicking the Harburger icon on the left side of the screen, selecting Captures, and then clicking on the first icon on the right side of the screen.

With this, you have reached the end of our guide. We hope that you found it helpful.