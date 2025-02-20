The Slinger in Monster Hunter Wilds is not a newly introduced mechanic, but its functionality and usage have been expanded and upgraded in this latest entry. Understanding how it works and what it’s used for is essential to make sure you have a smooth hunting experience. In this article, we will tell you everything you need to know about how to use the Slinger in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to Use the Slinger in Monster Hunter Wilds

The basics of using the Slinger are pretty simple:

Hold L2 to aim (this brings up a crosshair).

to aim (this brings up a crosshair). Aim using the right analog stick .

using the . Press R2 to fire Slinger Shots (requires ammo or pods).

to fire (requires ammo or pods). Press Circle to interact with the environment (swing onto Wedge Beetles or pull items).

Wait—pull items? Yes, you heard that right! While the mechanics remain similar to those in Monster Hunter World, Wilds introduces new functionalities, such as the ability to pull items.

What Do the Slinger Do in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Here are all the things you can utilize your Slinger in Monster Hunter Wilds:

1. Gathering

Gone are the days of running up to every herb and mushroom you see. In Monster Hunter Wilds, the Slinger lets you grab items from a distance. And here’s the best part: You can even gather while riding your Seikret. This is perfect when you’re in a rush to catch up with a monster but don’t want to miss out on valuable resources along the way.

2. Shoot Support Items

The Slinger isn’t just for gathering. It’s a legitimate weapon in your arsenal. As mentioned earlier, you can shoot Pods using your Slinger by pressing R2. In Monster Hunter Wilds, there are various Pods you can use, including:

Type of Pod Description Flash Pod Blinds monsters, creating an opening for attacks. Screamer Pod Disorients certain monsters, forcing them out of hiding or stopping them mid-action.

These Pods add versatility to your hunts, making the Slinger a crucial tool for both offense and utility.

3. Activate Environmental Hazards

Watch out for environmental hazards while exploring. See those suspicious-looking boulders or vine traps? When a monster passes underneath, then use your Slinger to set them off. This can deal big damage and even temporarily trap the monster, giving you a great chance to unleash your strongest attacks at them.

4. Wedge Beetles

The Wedge Beetles placed all over the map are your ticket to amazing mobility. Use your Slinger to grab onto them and you can:

Swing across wide gaps.

Get above monsters to mount them.

Quickly reposition during intense fights.

Reach hidden areas with valuable resources.

Pro Tips to Use Slinger in Monster Hunter Wilds

The Slinger is a handy tool for hunting. It can help you control fights, deal extra damage, and create chances to land big hits. To use it well, you’ll need to be smart and pay attention to your surroundings. Here are some simple tips to help you get better with the Slinger and hunt more effectively:

Always keep an eye out for Wedge Beetles while exploring. They can lead to handy shortcuts.

Stock up on craftable Pods before starting a hunt.

Save Flash Pods for the right moments when battling flying monsters.

Look for environmental hazards when choosing where to fight monsters.

Practice aiming in safe areas before trying harder shots during real hunt.

The Slinger might seem simple at first, but it’s one of those tools that separate casual hunters from master hunters. Take time to practice with it, and you’ll soon find yourself pulling off moves you never thought possible. Happy hunting, hunters!