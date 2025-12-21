How to Walk Fast in Fisch Boreal Pines – Winter Boots Quest

Walking in Boreal Pines feels slow and painful when you’re wearing normal boots. However, the Winter Boots solve this problem by letting you move at full speed on the snowy ground. Getting Winter Boots requires completing a quest for an NPC named Marvin who needs two rare materials from Ancient Isle. This guide explains how to get Winter Boots in Fisch, where to find Marvin, and the fastest way to collect the required materials.

How to Get Winter Boots in Fisch?

To get Winter Boots, you need to complete a quest for Marvin, an NPC in Boreal Pines. Marvin will craft the boots for you if you bring him two specific materials.

Materials Needed:

Material Rarity Location Meg’s Spine Mythical Ancient Isle waterfall Meg’s Fang Mythical Ancient Isle waterfall

Both materials are mythical rarity, meaning they’re very rare and take time to obtain. You need one of each to craft the Winter Boots.

How to Get to Boreal Pines in Fisch

Before you can talk to Marvin, you need to reach Boreal Pines in the Northern Expedition.

Step 1: Find the Northern Expedition Portal : Go to the southern region of the Ocean at coordinates -1750, 130, 3750 to find the portal to the Northern Expedition.

: Go to the southern region of the Ocean at coordinates to find the portal to the Northern Expedition. Step 2: Enter the Portal : Walk or swim into the portal to teleport to the Northern Expedition area.

: Walk or swim into the portal to teleport to the Northern Expedition area. Step 3: Navigate to Boreal Pines: After entering the portal, you’ll spawn near the Northern Summit. Instead of going straight, take a left turn to reach Boreal Pines island.

Where to Find Marvin in Fisch

Marvin is the NPC who crafts Winter Boots. He’s located in Boreal Pines and you can find him using GPS coordinates.

Marvin’s Location:

GPS Coordinates: 21581.8, 134.9, 4143.8

21581.8, 134.9, 4143.8 Island: Boreal Pines

Boreal Pines Area: Near the main area of the island

Walk up to Marvin and interact with him. Select the dialogue option “What do you need?” to start the Winter Boots quest. Marvin will tell you he needs Meg’s Spine and Meg’s Fang to craft the boots.

How to Get Meg’s Spine and Meg’s Fang

Both Meg’s Spine and Meg’s Fang are mythical rarity materials obtained by fishing at Ancient Isle. Here’s where to fish for them and the best method to catch them.

Location: Ancient Isle waterfall near the Mosasaurus spawn point

GPS Coordinates: 6000, 230, 591

Ancient Isle is located in the First Sea at coordinates 5833, 125, 401. You need to navigate to this island and find the waterfall area. The waterfall is a prominent landmark on Ancient Isle with flowing water.

Best Rods for Meg’s Spine and Meg’s Fang

The fastest way to obtain Meg’s Spine and Meg’s Fang uses a specific setup:

Rod: Training Rod Bait: Luminous Larvae Totem: Aurora Totem Location: Ancient Isle waterfall at coordinates 6000, 230, 591

After submitting the materials, Marvin will craft and give you the Winter Boots immediately. That’s all you need to know about how to walk fast in Fisch Boreal Pines Fisch.