HoYoverse Announces Varsapura – New Open-World Game Revealed

HoYoverse just showed off its next big project called Varsapura through a 31-minute gameplay video. This is the same studio that makes Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero. Unlike those colorful anime-style games, Varsapura has a darker and more realistic look. The game is set in a modern city dealing with something called Mindrot that creates monsters and messes with reality.

What We Know About Varsapura

The gameplay demo shows the main character applying for a job at SEAL (Shadow Emergency Alliance). After passing tests and interviews, she becomes an agent who fights monsters using an umbrella as her weapon. The umbrella works in different ways – you can hit enemies with it closed, hover in the air with it open, and even throw it like a boomerang.

The game lets you switch between different characters during fights, similar to other HoYoverse games. There’s also stealth gameplay where you can sneak up on enemies for silent kills instead of fighting them directly. One interesting feature is dialogue choices that use skills like Persuasion or Deception to get different results in conversations.

Release Date and Development Status

Varsapura doesn’t have a release date yet. The game is being made with Unreal Engine 5, and HoYoverse is still hiring people to work on it. The reveal video ends with job listings for positions in programming, design, art, and marketing across their offices in Shanghai, Singapore, and Los Angeles.

Since they’re still building the development team, the game probably won’t come out for a while. HoYoverse is already busy running Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero as ongoing games, so Varsapura will likely take time before it’s ready.

The demo was captured on an RTX 4090 graphics card, showing off high-quality visuals. No platforms have been announced yet, but HoYoverse usually releases their games on PC, mobile devices, and PlayStation.

HoYoverse revealed Varsapura with 31 minutes of gameplay showing umbrella combat, stealth options, and open-world exploration in a modern city setting. The game takes a more realistic approach compared to the studio’s previous anime-styled titles. With the team still hiring developers and no release date announced, players will need to wait before getting their hands on this new open-world action game.