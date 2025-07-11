HSR: A Thankless Coronation: Stats, Effects, Materials of Saber’s Light Cone

A Thankless Coronation is a brand-new 5-star Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail, released on July 11, 2025, as part of the HSR X Fate Stay Night collab. It is the signature Light Cone of Saber and belongs to the Path of Destruction. Naturally, many players hope to summon it from the warp banners and must wish to know more about it. That said, let’s discuss the stats, unique effect, and ascension materials needed for A Thankless Coronation.

A Thankless Coronation: Stats and Unique Effect in Honkai Star Rail

As mentioned, A Thankless Coronation is the signature 5-star Light Cone of Saber in Honkai Star Rail. It is designed to bring out the most out of this new Fate Stay Night collab character and can currently be summoned from the warp banners of version 3.4.

Let’s look at the stats and the unique effect of this Path of Destruction Light Cone in the game at level 80:

HP: 952

952 DEF: 529

529 ATK: 582

The unique effect of this Light Cone is called King of Knights and offers the following benefits:

“Increases the wearer’s CRIT DMG by 36%. When using their Ultimate, increases the wearer’s ATK by 40%, and if the wearer’s Max Energy is greater than or equal to 300, regenerates a fixed amount of Energy equal to 10% of the wearer’s Max Energy and once again increases the wearer’s ATK by 40%, lasting for 2 turns.”

The Light Cone is capable of buffing Saber’s Crit DMG and ATK stats significantly to deal increased damage. Furthermore, it can also regenerate Energy for her to ensure she can use her Ultimate often.

Also, check out our other HSR articles:

A Thankless Coronation Ascension Materials in Honkai Star Rail

To upgrade A Thankless Coronation LC in HSR, you will require the following ascension materials:

Thief’s Instinct x 20

Usurper’s Scheme x 20

Conqueror’s Will x 14

Borisin Teeth x 4

Lupitoxin Sawteeth x 12

Moon Rage Fang x 15

385,000 x Credits

Thief’s Instinct, Usurper’s Scheme, and Conqueror’s Will

The Thief’s Instinct, Usurper’s Scheme, and Conqueror’s Will are ascension materials that you will require to upgrade Saber’s Light Cone in HSR. You can farm them by defeating any of the following types of enemies:

Stormbringer

Voidranger – Eliminator

Voidranger – Trampler

Voidranger – Reaver

Voidranger – Distorter

Baryon

Antibaryon

Borisin Teeth, Lupitoxin Sawteeth, and Moon Rage Fang

You can collect Borisin Teeth, Lupitoxin Sawteeth, and Moon Rage Fang from the Bud of the Hunt Crimson Calyx challenge at Scalegorge Waterscape in Xianzhou Luofu by using Trailblaze Power. Alternatively, you can also purchase these items from the Embers Exchange shop.