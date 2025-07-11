HSR: The Hell Where Ideals Burn Stats, Effects, Materials of Archer’s Light Cone

The Hell Where Ideals Burn is a new 5-star Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail, released on July 11, 2025, as part of the HSR X Fate Stay Night collab. It is Archer’s signature Light Cone in the game and belongs to the Hunt Path. Naturally, many players in the community hope to summon it from the warp banners to equip it to their free Archer. On that note, let’s discuss the stats, unique effect, and ascension materials needed for The Hell Where Ideals Burn.

The Hell Where Ideals Burn: Stats and Unique Effects in Honkai Star Rail

As mentioned above, The Hell Where Ideals Burn is the signature 5-star Light Cone of Archer in Honkai Star Rail. It is the BiS (best-in-slot) option of this new Fate Stay Night collab character and can currently be summoned from the warp banners of version 3.4.

Let’s look at the stats and the unique effect of The Hell Where Ideals Burn Light Cone in the game at level 80:

HP: 952

952 DEF: 529

529 ATK: 582

The unique effect of Archer’s Light Cone is called Hrunting and offers the following advantages:

“Increases the wearer’s CRIT Rate by 16%. When entering combat, if the allies’ Skill Points limit is 6 or higher, increases the wearer’s ATK by 40%. After each use of the wearer’s Skill, increases the wearer’s ATK by 10.0%, stacking up to 4 times.”

The effect of Archer’s LC is quite straightforward. It can buff his Crit Rate by 16%, and also increase his ATK considerably if his teammates’ Skill Points limit is six or higher. Moreover, it increases ATK even more after Archer uses his Skill.

The Hell Where Ideals Burn Ascension Materials in Honkai Star Rail

To upgrade The Hell Where Ideals Burn Light Cone in HSR, you will need the following ascension materials:

Extinguished Core x 20

Glimmering Core x 20

Squirming Core x 14

Meteoric Bullet x 4

Destined Expiration x 12

Countertemporal Shot x 15

385,000 x Credits

Extinguished Core, Glimmering Core, and Squirming Core

The Extinguished Core, Glimmering Core, and Squirming Core are ascension materials that you will require to upgrade Archer’s Light Cone in HSR. You can farm the items by defeating any of the following types of enemies:

Mask of No Thought

Ice Out of Space

Blaze Out of Space

Windspawn

Thunderspawn

Forstspawn

Flamespawn

Meteoric Bullet, Destined Expiration, and Countertemporal Shot

You can obtain Meteoric Bullet, Destined Expiration, and Countertemporal Shot from the Bud of Destruction Crimson Calyx challenge at SoulGlad™ Scorchsand Audition Venue Floor 1. Alternatively, you can also buy these items from the Embers Exchange shop.