Humiliating Defeat – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Humiliating Defeat, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

CROSSWORD CLUE ANSWER

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Humiliating Defeat.

  • 5 letters – ROMPS
  • 7 letters – CRAPOUT
  • 8 letters – SHAMEFUL

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Humiliating Defeat. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 17 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersSAD
4 LettersFOAN, SNUB, REKT, IGNO, KICK, BASE, RUDE, VILE
5 LettersROMPS, ROUTS, EATIT, ATEIT, DRAMA, CHEAP, SORRY, QUASI, BASED, BROKE
6 LettersFIASCO, BANANA, SLIGHT, TARAND, GUTTER, RIBALD, SEVERE, TOOBAD, VULGUR, BROKEN, BLITHE, UNEASY
7 LettersCRAPOUT, DEBACLE, EATCROW, ATECROW, FIASCOS, ABASING, ABUSIVE, AWKWARD, HATEFUL, HURTFUL, HURTING, PITIFUL, PROFANE, SHAMING, VIOLENT, ATEDIRT, DENYING, DUMPING
8 LettersPARALLEL, PRATFALL, EATSCROW, COMEDOWN, DEBACLES, SHAMEFUL, BACKHAND, CAPTIOUS, CRUSHING, DAMAGING, DEBASING, HUMBLING, INFAMOUS, INFRADIG, INJURING, INSOLENT, REVILING, SCURRILE, SHOCKING, SPITEFUL, TAKETHEL, SLAMBANG, HOPELESS, REJECTED, BREAKING
9 LettersENOBARBUS, MORTIFIED, ATROCIOUS, DAMNATORY, DEGRADING, DEMEANING, INJURIOUS, INSULTING, INVECTIVE, LIBELLING, MALIGNANT, MALIGNING, OFFENSIVE, TRUCULENT, VITRIOLIC, DEPRESSED, REJECTING
10 LettersRICETHERED, BACKHANDED, BENEATHONE, CALUMNIOUS, CENSORIOUS, CHASTENING, DEFAMATORY, DEPLORABLE, DEROGATIVE, DEROGATORY, DISTURBING, MALEFICENT, MALEVOLENT, MORTIFYING, OUTRAGEOUS, SCANDALOUS, SCURRILOUS, SLANDEROUS, UNBECOMING
11 LettersLEFT-HANDED, COMMINATORY, DISGRACEFUL, DISPARAGING, FULMINATORY, HUMILIATIVE, IGNOMINIOUS, IMPRECATORY, MALEDICTORY, OPPROBRIOUS, PROVOCATIVE, UNSPEAKABLE, DISTRESSING
12 LettersEATHUMBLEPIE, GOWNINFLAMES, WIPETHEFLOOR, CALUMNIATING, CONTEMPTUOUS, CONTUMELIOUS, DENUNCIATORY, DEPRECIATIVE, DISAPPROVING, DISREPUTABLE, EMBARRASSING, VITUPERATIVE, BROKENBACKED
13 LettersEASTHUMBLEPIE, DISCONCERTING, DISHONOURABLE, UNWORTHYOFONE
14 LettersANATHEMATISING
15 LettersUNPARLIAMENTARY
16 LettersCOUNTSONESLOSSES
17 LettersINFRAINDIGNITATEM

More Clues:

