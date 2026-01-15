Home » Puzzles » Husky – Crossword Clue Answers

Husky – Crossword Clue Answers

  • 3 letters – BIG
  • 5 letters – BURLY, GRUFF
  • 6 letters – HOARSE, ROBUST, STURDY
  • 7 letters – THROATY

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
2 LettersOX
3 LettersBIG, DOG, FAT, FIT, DRY, LOW, ASS
4 LettersHARD, HUNK, HALE, DEEP, WELL, HULK, LOUD, BULL, HUGE, VAST, MULE, RUDE
5 LettersGRUFF, BURLY, ROBUS, ROUGH, NOISY, HEFTY, THICK, BULKY, BEEFY, GREAT, BUILT, LARGE, SOLID, HARSH, STOUT, RASPY, BROAD, EMPTY, GIANT, CAMEL, FORCY, GUTSY, GUTTY, HARDY, HEAVY, HORSE, HOUND, LLAMA, LUSTY, NERVY, OBESE, ROUPY, SPITZ, TINNY, TOUGH
6 LettersHOARSE, RUGGED, CHUBBY, PORTLY, SINEWY, STOCKY, CROAKY, MIGHTY, STORMY, STURDY, STRONG, BRAWNY, ROBUST, CLUMSY, BRASSY, BRAZEN, CHOKED, COARSE, ESKIMO, FLESHY, HEARTY, POTENT, RAGGED, RAUCID, STEELY
7 LettersTHROATY, RASPING, RAUCOUS, SIZABLE, GORILLA, HULKING, BRUISER, HEALTHY, DURABLE, GRATING, ALASKAN, SLEDDOG, AWKWARD, GLOTTAL, CRACKED, DOUGHTY, IMMENSE, INTENSE, MAMMOTH, MASSIVE, ONEROUS, SQUAWKY, SUMPTER, SWOLLEN, UNHANDY, WEIGHTY
8 LettersGROWLING, STALWART, GIGANTIC, THICKSET, CROAKING, BEEFCAKE, ATHLETIC, MUSCULAR, POWERFUL, GUTTURAL, SIBERIAN, BUMBLING, BUNGLING, CUMBROUS, ENORMOUS, BOUNCING, ELEPHANT, FORCEFUL, FORCIBLE
9 LettersSTRAPPING, HERCULEAN, WELLBUILT, CAPACIOUS, CORPULENT, DIFFICULT, EXTENSIVE, PONDEROUS, ESKIMODOG
10 LettersOVERWEIGHT, ABLEBODIED, BURDENSOME, CUMBERSOME, DISCORDANT, MEMBRANOUS, OPPRESSIVE, SEPULCHRAL, TREMENDOUS
11 LettersBUNYANESQUE, COMPLICATED, FRUSTRATING, INOPPORTUNE, TROUBLESOME
12 LettersUNMANAGEABLE
13 LettersUNCOORDINATED
14 LettersUNCONTROLLABLE

