Hypershot Thanksgiving Update Release Date and Countdown Timer

The Hypershot Thanksgiving Update is about to roll out, featuring tons of new things for players to explore. This is a big thing for the community since the game doesn’t have a fixed update schedule and doesn’t offer weekly updates. Hence, players are curious to know what new things they will get to experience with the upcoming one. This article offers the Hypershot Thanksgiving Update release date, time, and a countdown timer to help you keep track of it.

Hypershot Thanksgiving Update Release Date and Time

The Hypershot Thanksgiving Update will roll out on Friday, November 21, 2025, at 5:00 PM PST and run till December 2nd. This gives you ample time to check out everything that the event has to offer and collect various rewards. We have added a table below with the timings for different time zones that will help you track the update for your region.

Region Timing United States (PST) Friday, Nov 21 – 5:00 PM United States (EST) Friday, Nov 21 – 8:00 PM Europe (CET) Saturday, Nov 22 – 2:00 AM India (IST) Saturday, Nov 22 – 6:30 AM Japan (JST) Saturday, Nov 22 – 10:00 AM Australia (AEDT) Saturday, Nov 22 – 12:00 PM

We also have a countdown timer to further help you out.

What to Expect From the Upcoming Update

While the developer hasn’t shared any details about the upcoming event, one can guess that it will revolve around the Thanksgiving festival. This means you will find new quests, weapon skins, and maybe even a Thanksgiving-themed map, where you can combat other players to gain superiority. It is possible that the developer might add an event shop to the game where you can spend the event currency on various items, ranging from weapons to cosmetics. We will update this section if more information is revealed by the developer. So, make sure to check back later.