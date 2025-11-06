Home » Gaming » Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Icons and Symbols Meaning

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is a new hack-and-slash game developed by Koei Tecmo’s AAA Games Studio and published by Nintendo for the Nintendo Switch 2. To survive the intense fights in the game, it’s important for you to understand what every icon on your screen means. Here is the complete guide for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment icons and symbol’ meaning. Check them out!

Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment Icons

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Gameplay Icons

The gameplay HUD in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment displays essential combat information. These icons track your character’s health and energy resources, show enemy locations and vulnerabilities, monitor ability cooldowns, and guide you toward mission objectives through the mini-map.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment icons

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment IconsDescription
1. Red hearts iconCharacter’s Health – Displays your currently active character’s remaining HP.
2. Yellow gauge bar iconCharacter’s Energy – Shows your special attack gauge or stamina resource used for powerful abilities and ultimate attacks.
3. White box with heart iconInventory – Quick-access display for equipped items, weapons, or consumables available during battle.
4. Small yellow arrow icon beside character imageActive Playable Character – Indicates which character you’re currently controlling when multiple characters are available to switch between.
5. Yellow arrow facing down iconEnemy Position – Marks enemy locations on your screen.
6. Orange gauge bar iconEnemy’s Health – Displays the HP bar for locked-on enemies, showing how much damage they’ve taken.
7. White hexagon gauge iconEnemy’s Weak Point Gauge – Shows progress toward breaking an enemy’s guard to trigger a devastating finishing move.
8. Black circle with green lines filling the edgesUnique Skills Cooldown – Tracks the recharge time for character-specific special abilities before they can be used again.
9. Yellow circle iconNext Task – Displays your current mission objective.
10. Map iconMini Map – Shows your position, allies, enemies, and objectives.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment IconsDescription
11. Green batteries iconBattery Health – Indicates the charge level of a portable device made by condensing Zonai charges.
Use it to immediately recover energy.
12. Thin yellow gauge barCharacter’s XP – Displays experience points earned during the mission, contributing to character level progression.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Character Icons

Character icons provide quick visual feedback about your warrior’s combat readiness and current equipment loadout.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment icons

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment IconsDescription
1. Green heart iconHealth Status – Shows the character’s current HP condition before entering battle or in the character selection screen.
2. Green sword iconWeapon – Displays the currently equipped weapon with its type, damage rating, or EXP, and level.
3. Green bursting diamond iconActions – Indicates available combat moves, combos, or special techniques unlocked for this character.
4. Lock iconLocked Weapon Stats – Shows weapon abilities or stat bonuses that are currently locked and require upgrades to activate.

Supply Materials Icons

Supply materials are essential resources gathered during missions and used for eating, upgrading weapons, completing quests, and enhancing character abilities.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment icons

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment IconsDescription
1. Four squares iconAll Supply Materials – The complete inventory of all gathered materials available for various uses.
2. Two arrows icon facing upwardInsect or Meat Enhancement – Materials from bugs or animals used specifically for upgrading or cooking enhancement items.
3. Shield and sword iconsSpecial-Attack Supply Materials – Shows resources that boost or unlock special attack abilities and ultimate move upgrades.
4. Shaking hands iconEXP Supply Materials – Materials that provide experience points or accelerate character leveling when used.
5. Two stars iconMovement Supply Materials – Items that enhance character mobility, speed, or traversal abilities.
6. Yellow camp iconCamp Supply Materials Only – Shows materials specifically used for camp-based activities.

Knowing what Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment icons’ meaning can turn wild battles into easier wins. Combat icons help you react quickly during fights, character icons show how to get your heroes ready for missions, and material icons help you plan what to collect and upgrade between battles. Bookmark this page so if you find some icons that you are not familiar with, you can always check back!

