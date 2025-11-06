Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Icons and Symbols Meaning

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is a new hack-and-slash game developed by Koei Tecmo’s AAA Games Studio and published by Nintendo for the Nintendo Switch 2. To survive the intense fights in the game, it’s important for you to understand what every icon on your screen means. Here is the complete guide for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment icons and symbol’ meaning. Check them out!

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Gameplay Icons

The gameplay HUD in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment displays essential combat information. These icons track your character’s health and energy resources, show enemy locations and vulnerabilities, monitor ability cooldowns, and guide you toward mission objectives through the mini-map.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Icons Description 1. Red hearts icon Character’s Health – Displays your currently active character’s remaining HP. 2. Yellow gauge bar icon Character’s Energy – Shows your special attack gauge or stamina resource used for powerful abilities and ultimate attacks. 3. White box with heart icon Inventory – Quick-access display for equipped items, weapons, or consumables available during battle. 4. Small yellow arrow icon beside character image Active Playable Character – Indicates which character you’re currently controlling when multiple characters are available to switch between. 5. Yellow arrow facing down icon Enemy Position – Marks enemy locations on your screen. 6. Orange gauge bar icon Enemy’s Health – Displays the HP bar for locked-on enemies, showing how much damage they’ve taken. 7. White hexagon gauge icon Enemy’s Weak Point Gauge – Shows progress toward breaking an enemy’s guard to trigger a devastating finishing move. 8. Black circle with green lines filling the edges Unique Skills Cooldown – Tracks the recharge time for character-specific special abilities before they can be used again. 9. Yellow circle icon Next Task – Displays your current mission objective. 10. Map icon Mini Map – Shows your position, allies, enemies, and objectives.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Icons Description 11. Green batteries icon Battery Health – Indicates the charge level of a portable device made by condensing Zonai charges.

Use it to immediately recover energy. 12. Thin yellow gauge bar Character’s XP – Displays experience points earned during the mission, contributing to character level progression.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Character Icons

Character icons provide quick visual feedback about your warrior’s combat readiness and current equipment loadout.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Icons Description 1. Green heart icon Health Status – Shows the character’s current HP condition before entering battle or in the character selection screen. 2. Green sword icon Weapon – Displays the currently equipped weapon with its type, damage rating, or EXP, and level. 3. Green bursting diamond icon Actions – Indicates available combat moves, combos, or special techniques unlocked for this character. 4. Lock icon Locked Weapon Stats – Shows weapon abilities or stat bonuses that are currently locked and require upgrades to activate.

Supply Materials Icons

Supply materials are essential resources gathered during missions and used for eating, upgrading weapons, completing quests, and enhancing character abilities.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Icons Description 1. Four squares icon All Supply Materials – The complete inventory of all gathered materials available for various uses. 2. Two arrows icon facing upward Insect or Meat Enhancement – Materials from bugs or animals used specifically for upgrading or cooking enhancement items. 3. Shield and sword icons Special-Attack Supply Materials – Shows resources that boost or unlock special attack abilities and ultimate move upgrades. 4. Shaking hands icon EXP Supply Materials – Materials that provide experience points or accelerate character leveling when used. 5. Two stars icon Movement Supply Materials – Items that enhance character mobility, speed, or traversal abilities. 6. Yellow camp icon Camp Supply Materials Only – Shows materials specifically used for camp-based activities.

Knowing what Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment icons’ meaning can turn wild battles into easier wins. Combat icons help you react quickly during fights, character icons show how to get your heroes ready for missions, and material icons help you plan what to collect and upgrade between battles. Bookmark this page so if you find some icons that you are not familiar with, you can always check back!