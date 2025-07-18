‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ (1997) Cast and Where Are They Now

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) defined teen slasher flicks. It is still going strong, with the movie set to reboot in 2025. The premise remains the same – four friends haunted by a dark (last summer) secret. A year after covering up a hit-and-run, a mysterious killer terrorizes and hunts them. But where is the cast of the original ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ movie? Where are they now? What are they doing these days? Let’s find out.

Jennifer Love Hewitt (Julie James)

Jennifer Love Hewitt starred as Julie James. She is the movie’s smart and intelligent protagonist, burdened by guilt over the accident. She remains determined to uncover the killer’s identity right until the end of the thriller. Her character is central to the storyline and the group’s changing dynamics.

Since her scream queen days, Hewitt has notably starred in the long-running supernatural drama Ghost Whisperer (2005-2010) and Heartbreakers. You will find her playing Maddie Buckley in the popular procedural 9-1-1 (2018-present) web series. While not in the lead role, she has an active role in the show and plays a mother of three.

Freddie Prinze Jr. (Ray Bronson)

Freddie Prinze Jr. played Ray Bronson in I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997). He was Julie’s boyfriend, but more importantly, he was driving the car when the fatal hit-and-run happened. Ray is remorseful but eventually becomes a key figure in trying to protect his friends and find the killer.

Freddie Prinze Jr. has since become a teen heartthrob, starring in iconic rom-coms like She’s All That (1999). He was later seen portraying Fred Jones in the Scooby-Doo live-action films (2002, 2004). More recently, he’s ventured into voice acting for animation flicks like Star Wars Rebels. Have you seen this podcast called “That Was Good For Me”?

Sarah Michelle Gellar (Helen Shivers)

Sarah Michelle Gellar played Helen Shivers. She is a former beauty queen (why are we not surprised) whose initial arrogance makes the killer target her first. A damsel in distress, if you will. Her character delivers some of the film’s most memorable chase sequences, which are fun to watch.

Gellar is best known for her titular role as Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003). It was a cultural phenomenon back in the day and defined an entire generation. She has continued acting in films like Cruel Intentions (1999) and, more recently, returned to television with Wolf Pack (2023). She’s also a co-founder of the food crafting kit company, Foodstirs.

Ryan Phillippe (Barry William Cox)

Ryan Phillippe portrayed Barry William Cox. You know how every group has a hot-headed and often aggressive member? He was that guy whose actions, after the fatal car accident, became a major catalyst for their predicament. Of course, his character is one of the first to be directly targeted by the killer.

Phillippe’s career includes popular movies like Cruel Intentions (1999) with his I Know What You Did Last Summer co-star Gellar. He later did Crash (2004), which won an Academy Award for Best Picture. He has since worked quite a lot in the television industry, including Shooter (2016-2018). He is presently working on a show called Motorheads.

Johnny Galecki (Max Neurick)

Johnny Galecki played Max Neurick, an unwitting bystander who was on the pier the night of the car accident and witnessed the friends’ actions. Though not directly part of the group, his presence makes him a suspect and a potential victim of the unknown killer on the loose.

Galecki is recognized for his long-running role as Leonard Hofstadter in the super popular show The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019). Before that, he has since then done Roseanne (1992-1997, 2018). He has largely stepped back from acting since The Big Bang Theory concluded, focusing on family life these days. We can’t wait to see him back in action, though.

Bridgette Wilson (Elsa Shivers)

Bridgette Wilson played Elsa Shivers. She is Helen’s older sister, who is not sympathetic towards them. She works at the family’s department store. She is quite competitive and shares a somewhat antagonistic relationship with Helen, making her presence formidable. But then, this presence is what puts her in the killer’s crosshairs.

After I Know What You Did Last Summer, Wilson got notable roles in films like House on Haunted Hill (1999) and the romantic comedy The Wedding Planner (2001). She was also seen in CSI: Miami. She was also recognized for her role as Sonya Blade in Mortal Kombat (1995) and Veronica Vaughn in Billy Madison (1995). Wilson has largely stepped away from acting since the 2000s, focusing on her family she shares with retired tennis star Pete Sampras.

Muse Watson (Ben Willis) – Spoilers Ahead

Meet the killer! Muse Watson portrayed Ben Willis, the menacing fisherman and the central antagonist of I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997). He is the mysterious figure who comes back to haunt and torment the group. A relentless embodiment of their past crime, Ben delivers the film’s iconic chases and kills.

Watson has had a prolific career. He often played formidable and negative roles. Willis is widely recognized for his recurring role as Charles Westmoreland in the critically acclaimed television series Prison Break (2005-2008) and his work in NCIS (2006-2016) as Mike Franks. He continues to act in movies and series.