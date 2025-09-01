“Icon of the Cuban…” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: September 1, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for September 1, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for September 1, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Icon of the Cuban Revolution – Starts with “C”

4 Across: Sound of a fall – Starts with “T”

5 Across: Sound of a spring – Starts with “B”

6 Across: How far an electric vehicle can go before recharging – Starts with “R”

7 Across: GPS lines: Abbr. – Starts with “R”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Goatees grow on them – Starts with “C”

2 Down: Like a deadlocked jury – Starts with “H”

3 Down: Slight advantage – Starts with “E”

4 Down: Mushroom-headed character of the Mario games – Starts with “T”

5 Down: Sound of winter- Starts with “B”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for September 1, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Icon of the Cuban Revolution – CHE

4 Across: Sound of a fall – THUD

5 Across: Sound of a spring – BOING

6 Across: How far an electric vehicle can go before recharging – RANGE

7 Across: GPS lines: Abbr. – RDS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Goatees grow on them – CHINS

2 Down: Like a deadlocked jury – HUNG

3 Down: Slight advantage – EDGE

4 Down: Mushroom-headed character of the Mario games – TOAD

5 Down: Sound of winter- BRR

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for September 1, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

This mini crossword was a perfect midday break. The clues ranged from clever wordplay to straightforward knowledge, making it a satisfying mix of easy wins and fun challenges. It felt like a solid 4 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!