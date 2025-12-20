If you are stuck on the crossword clue: If You Say So, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

This clue last appeared in “Boston-area University” NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: December 20, 2025, where you will find answers to all the other clues as well.

If You Say So – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: If You Say So.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters TIE, PAW, EEL, AHA 4 Letters IBET, SURE, UMOK, OKAY, CARD, SIRI, OMER, WIPE, UHOK 5 Letters HUMPH, STEAK 6 Letters IGUESS, WELLOK, OHOKAY, OKSURE, PARROT, SCREAM, ONIONS 7 Letters HOMONYM 8 Letters VERYWELL, WHATEVER, ISUPPOSE, HORSEFLY 9 Letters BEETLEOFF 11 Letters MYBAGSANDGO 15 Letters YOULLBEOLDERTOO

