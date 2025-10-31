Home » Puzzles » Imaginary Source of Fear – Crossword Clue Answers

Imaginary Source of Fear – Crossword Clue Answers

by Abeer Chawake
written by Abeer Chawake 0 comment

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Imaginary Source of Fear, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Having No Significance – Crossword Clue Answers

Imaginary Source of Fear – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Imaginary Source of Fear.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 11 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersGIA
4 LettersBUGA, BUGA, FUNK, ARES
5 LettersGOOSE, BOGEY, ERICA, ADDER, ANGST
6 LettersBUGOOS
7 LettersBUGBEAR, BUGABOO, SHUDDER, ANXIETY, SCREAMS, DREAMED, GRIMACE, FRETSAW, TERBIUM, FIGHTER, TREMBLE, WILLIES, OVERAWE, PRICKLE, FRANTIC
9 LettersSCARECROW, ERICAJONG
10 LettersCHINCHILLA
11 LettersMOTHERGOOSE

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

A part-time gamer and a full-time Tech Writer. Abeer is a tech enthusiast who keeps track of all the trending gadgets and smartphones. When he isn't busy smashing words with his keyboard, you can find him playing the latest PC Games or binge-watching TV Shows.

You may also like

Moon of Jupiter – Crossword Clue Answers

Mentally ill – Crossword Clue Answers

Irritable – Crossword Clue Answers

Steep Rugged Rock – Crossword Clue Answers

Itinerant Preacher – Crossword Clue Answers

Tipsy – Crossword Clue Answers

Today’s NYT Spelling Bee Answers For October 31, 2025

All LinkedIn Games Answers for Today (October 31, 2025)

Pleased – Crossword Clue Answers

Today’s Hurdle #1399 Answer – October 31, 2025