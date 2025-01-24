Immerse Yourself in the World of Sakamoto Days With Themed Restaurant

Restaurant collaborations with anime franchises are quite famous in Japan. From One Piece and Naruto to Jujutsu Kaisen and plenty of other series, restaurants or chains often release limited-edition food items to commemorate the series. However, Sakamoto Days has gone a step beyond as a new Sakamoto Days Cafe American Diner will open with exclusive dishes inspired by the hit anime.

Sakamoto Days Serves as Inspiration for a Limited-Time Restaurant

The Sakamoto Days Cafe American Diner will open in Tokyo and Osaka from February 6 to March 9, 2025. The restaurant will serve food inspired by the popular Netflix anime Sakamoto Days. The menu is extremely fun and filled with food designed to resemble the protagonist, Taro Sakamoto. Here are the creative foods that you are bound to find at the eatery.

Sakamoto Days Cafe American Diner menu | Credits: Comic Natalie

Overweight Rice-Rebound in One Day…!!: Cleverly referring to the bizarre weight gain and weight loss phenomena of Sakamoto, this item is actually rice, salad, and meat shaped to look like the protagonist’s chubby face.

Cleverly referring to the bizarre weight gain and weight loss phenomena of Sakamoto, this item is actually rice, salad, and meat shaped to look like the protagonist’s chubby face. Nagumo’s Disguise Pizza: Nagumo is a character famous for his impeccable disguises in the series. True to his characteristics, this dish is actually pasta that has been cleverly plated to look like pizza.

Nagumo is a character famous for his impeccable disguises in the series. True to his characteristics, this dish is actually pasta that has been cleverly plated to look like pizza. Kamihate-Osaragi’s Katsu Burger: This is a katsudon inspired by the ones that Kairi and Osaragi ate in the story.

Desserts include Shin’s Psychic Waffle served with blue sauce and Flower & Aoi’s Love Banana Split. To down everything, you will get a healthy lactic beverage that will be served in a glass shaped like Sakamoto’s face.

Food Isn’t the Only Attraction at Sakamoto Days Restaurant

While the creative menu is definitely a highlight of the stunt, food isn’t the only thing available on the table. The cafe will also sell limited-edition merchandise for Sakamoto Days. These items can be purchased both in-store and via the official online shop of the cafe.

Sakamoto Days | Credits: TMS Entertainment

Those who make reservations in advance for the restaurant will receive one out of 5 stickers, which will be randomly selected. Those who buy eligible drinks at the cafe will also receive a randomly selected original paper coaster. You can make your reservations via the Sakamoto Days Cafe’s official website.

So, if you have a trip planned to Japan and are a big fan of Sakamoto Days, be sure to check out the cafe and fully immerse yourself in the world of the Sakamoto Days fandom. But make the reservation as soon as you can as the demand is expected to be high.

Source: Comic Natalie