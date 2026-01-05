Home » Puzzles » Improve the Appearance – Crossword Clue Answers

by Kohinoor Suthar
If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Improve the Appearance, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Improve the Appearance.

  • 7 Letters – SMARTEN, ENHANCE

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Improve the Appearance. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 4 to 15 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersEDS, SOU, HHS, AGE, ABS
4 LettersWATT, LOOK, MIEN, EDIT, HONE
5 LettersADORN, HARDG, WIPER, OKAPI, WORSE, SPIFF, EMEND, AMEND, RENEW
6 LettersIRONED, VENEER, MILAGE, BREATH, WEEDED, NEATEN, REVAMP, WEEKLY, AERATE, DO-IT-, LOOKUP, BETTER, UPLIFT, UPTURN, SERMON, ASPECT, ENRICH, RETOOL
7 LettersSMARTEN, ENHANCE, COMPASS, WIDENED, AMENDED, NONSLIP, MORALLY, UPGRADE, RALEIGH, ITERATE, AMENDER, ONTHEUP, RETREAD, PHANTOM
8 LettersFACEPACK, SPRUCEUP, AIRBRUSH, ENHANCES, ENRICHED, MAKEOVER, TEMPERED, ENHANCED, FOUCAULT, COSMETIC, EPISODIC, EDIFYING, AMENDING, UMPTIETH, EUGENICS, ENHANCER, YOURSELF, PRESENCE, REVISION, FINETUNE
9 LettersSPRUCEDUP, EMBELLISH, BENEFITED, MENAGERIE, CORIANDER, NIGHTMARE, ELEVATING, LOOKINGUP, ONTHEMEND, ENHANCING, PICKINGUP, GETBETTER, HEADLIGHT, REDEVELOP, NEUTRALLY, GENERALLY
10 LettersLANDSCAPED
11 LettersSTREAMLINED, LANDSCAPING, HITAPLATEAU, ENHANCEMENT
12 LettersMADEITBETTER
14 LettersPLASTICSURGEON
15 LettersEVENINGPRIMROSE

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

