Imu’s Domi Reversi Explained: How It Turns Everyone Into Demons

By turning Rocks D. Xebec into a demon, Imu has proven that no one is immune to Domi Reversi, not even those with the will of D.

Imu’s ability to turn enemies into demons and then manipulate them like a game of checkers is his ultimate move.

Here’s everything we know about Imu’s Domi Reversi and how deadly it can be.

Imu’s terrifying powers are finally coming to the surface in the final saga of One Piece, and none have been more unsettling than Domi Reversi. This mysterious technique is capable of turning even the mightiest warriors into demons.

After keeping him in the shadows all these years, Oda has finally brought him to the front lines. He is nothing less than a godlike figure, commanding life, death, and even darkness itself. But what exactly is Domi Reversi, and how does it work? Let’s find out.

Note: Since Imu’s identity is still unknown, we will use “she” to refer to her. Also, the article contains spoilers up to One Piece Chapter 1163.

What is Imu’s Domi Reversi in One Piece?

Imu turns the Giants into demons using Domi Reversi in Elbaf | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

The Domi Reversi, also known as Black Conversion Control, is one of Imu’s most devastating powers, an evolution of the A Kuwaru or “Demon’s Contract” technique. To use this ability, Imu opens a portal toward a void-like dimension, filled with dark energy that defies nature itself: the Abyss.

When Imu targets someone in the Abyss, she flips them over with her hand, completely turning them into a demon. Similar to the board game Reversi, this process ‘flips’ a person’s essence from human to demon.

If two demons created by Imu stand on opposite sides of another target, then that person caught between them also undergoes the same transformation. The ability spreads like a chain reaction of corruption and changes anyone who stands against Imu into servants of darkness.

The transformation gives victims enormous power and immortality with an insatiable hunger for destruction, but the cost is horrific: their mind, will, and soul are completely erased, and all that’s left is a demon bound to Imu’s command.

How Does Domi Reversi Connect to the Abyss?

Gunko, possessed by Imu, as seen during the Elbaf arc | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

To understand Domi Reversi, you need to understand the Abyss first, a mysterious force that only Imu and their closest subordinates, such as the Five Elders and Knights of God, can access. While most use it to teleport or summon weapons, Imu wields it with divine precision, using its power to create demonic pacts and transformations.

It allows Imu to form magic circles during combat, granting him passage into the Abyss. These circles are used to summon weapons, absorb enemies, or even unleash hordes of corrupted souls.

The “A Kuwaru” is essentially the first stage of the process, granting victims “the power of evil” while taking a portion of their life in exchange. Domi Reversi takes it to the next level, fully flipping a person’s being and pulling their very essence into darkness.

We saw Imu use this ability on Rocks D. Xebec in the God Valley Incident. By just stabbing two tentacles in him, Domi Reversi was unleashed on Rocks. As the power took hold, Rocks began to transform: his fangs grew, and he lost his human appearance and nature. This proved that no one is immune to this terrifying ability, not even those carrying the Will of D.

Is Domi Reversi Connected to Imu’s Demonic Transformation?

Imu’s demonic form as seen during the Sabo invasion during reverie | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Absolutely. Imu’s own demonic form closely resembles the demons he creates using Domi Reversi, similar to the appearance of Gunko and the giants seen in Elbaf.

We saw this form during the Reverie incident, where Imu attacked Sabo and effortlessly brushed off his flames. Later, while possessing Gunko’s body, Imu partially transformed again, keeping wings, a tail, and a trident while floating effortlessly in the air.

With the addition of Domi Reversi, Imu quite literally creates more of herself, taking enemies and turning them into demonic reflections of her own corrupted power. Once transformed, these beings act as extensions of Imu’s will, attacking both allies and enemies without distinction. It serves as a chilling reminder that even the strongest souls can become mere pawns of the void in Imu’s world.

How Powerful is Imu Compared to Other Beings in One Piece?

Imu possessing Saturn in One Piece Chapter 1163 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Imu’s strength goes beyond any measure ever known in One Piece’s world. Being the ruler behind the World Government, he commands the Five Elders, the Knights of God, and even the Ancient Weapon powered by Dr. Vegapunk’s Mother Flame, a weapon that annihilated the Lulusia Kingdom in a matter of seconds.

Hers Supreme King Haki alone is enough to overwhelm and knock out entire armies of giants in Elbaf. When legends like Rocks, Roger, Garp, and Whitebeard were shaken by his use of Haki on God Valley, you know it was a huge deal.

And yet, above all of them stands Domi Reversi, not as a technique but as an act of divine control. It turns the battlefield itself into a place of ritual whereby Imu’s will reshapes reality, erasing free will and rewriting existence.

What Does Domi Reversi Mean?

Gunko as seen in demonic form after being possessed by Imu | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Imu’s cry of “Mu will show the dominance of God” perfectly captures the philosophy behind Domi Reversi. The name “Mu” translates to “nothingness,” symbolizing both Imu’s invisibility throughout history and their desire to impose void upon the world. Domi Reversi isn’t just physical domination; it’s spiritual erasure, a stripping away of individuality and rebellion.

Meanwhile, Luffy represents freedom, individuality, and the simple joy of being alive. Imu, especially through Domi Reversi, represents the exact opposite: control, corruption, and silence. As the Final Saga builds up, this ideological clash between nothingness and freedom is likely to define the end of One Piece.

Final Thoughts on Imu’s Domi Reversi

As One Piece reaches its climax, Domi Reversi isn’t just a power, but rather a symbol of everything Luffy must overcome. In a world dominated by “Mu,” which seeks to turn all light into shadow, the flame of freedom still burns somewhere out there.

Now, all we can do is wait and see if there’s a way to undo this terrifying ability. If legends like Rocks can be turned into demons, there may be nothing that can stop Imu.