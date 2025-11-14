Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road Icons and Symbols Meaning

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road gives you lots of ways to customize your players, build your team, and check important info through many icons and menus. Knowing what all Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road icons mean helps you play with ease. This guide explains every icon you will see in the game, from character tools to match displays. Check them out!

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road Avatar Editor Icons

The Avatar Editor allows you to create your custom soccer player character with detailed customization options for appearance, clothing, and stats.

Inazuma Eleven Victory Road Icons Description 1. Two people icon Style – Choose between masculine or feminine character presentation styles that affect your avatar’s overall appearance. 2. Full body icon Body Type – Select your character’s physique and build from various body frame options. 3. Head icon Face and Hairstyle – Quick access to combine facial features with hairstyle selections. 4. Cloth icon Outfit – Customize your character’s clothing and uniform appearance. 5. Clip board icon Stats – View and adjust your character’s gameplay attributes and abilities. 6. Line with pen icon Character Name – Enter and edit your player’s name that appears in-game. 7. Plus and minus gauge bar icon Make the Body Bigger / Smaller – Adjust your character’s height and overall body size scale.

Inazuma Eleven Victory Road Icons Description 8. Head with eyes icon Face Presets – Choose from pre-made facial feature combinations for quick character creation. 9. Face icon Face Shape – Modify the structure of your character’s face. 10. Hand icon Skin Tone – Select your character’s complexion from various skin color options. 11. Head icon without eyes Hairstyle – Pick your character’s hair design, length, and style. 12. Eye icon Eyes – Customize eye shape, size, and color. 13. Nose icon Nose – Adjust the shape and size of your character’s nose. 14. Lips icon Mouth – Modify lip shape and mouth appearance. 15. Eyebrow icon Eyebrows – Select eyebrow style, thickness, and arch. 16. Ear icon Ears – Adjust ear size and positioning. 17. Glasses icon Features – Add special facial characteristics like marks or accessories.

Inazuma Eleven Victory Road Icons Description 18. T-shirt icon with white neck area Collar – Customize the neckline and collar style of your character’s outfit. 19. T-shirt icon with white sleeve area Sleeves – Modify sleeve length and style for your character’s uniform. 20. T-shirt icon with white hem area Hem – Adjust the bottom portion and length of your character’s clothing.

Main Menu Icons

The Main Menu serves as your central hub for managing teams, equipment, communication, and game settings.

Inazuma Eleven Victory Road Icons Description 1. Soccer field icon with a player figure Team Dock – Access team settings, formation setup, and ability management for your squad 2. Shopping bag icon Items – Browse and manage your inventory of equipment. 3. Tablet with chat bubble icon Intelligence Bookmarks – Store and review important game information and strategies. 4. Speech bubble icon Inacord – Communication system for connecting with other players and characters. 5. Filing document holders icon Data Files – View collected data, records, and information about teams and players. 6. Circle with lightning icon and clouds below it Opponents – Check opponent team information, stats, and match history. 7. Circle icon with a question mark in the center Help – Access game tutorials, guides, and support information. 8. Gear icon Settings – Adjust game options, controls, audio, and visual settings. 9. Notepad with three horizontal lines icon and a pen TBA

Inazuma Eleven Victory Road Icons Description 10. Shoes icon Boots – Footwear equipment that affects your players’ speed and kicking abilities. 11. Bracelet icon Bracelet – Wrist accessories that provide stat boosts or special effects. 12. Necklace icon Pendant – Necklace items that grant various gameplay benefits. 13. Pouch icon Miscellaneous – Other items that don’t fit into specific equipment categories. 14. Eye with eyelashes icon Costumes – Alternative outfits and uniforms for your characters. 15. key icon Key Items – Important story-related or special event items. 16. Jersey icon Kits – Team uniform sets and jersey designs. 17. Shield with a ball icon Emblems – Team badges and symbols for customization. 18. Hexagon with a star in the center icon Tokens – Currency or special items used for transactions and unlocks. 19. Box icon TBA

Inazuma Eleven Victory Road Icons Description 20. Open door icon with speech bubble Group – Manage your team roster and player groupings. 21. Bell icon Notifications – View alerts, messages, and game updates. 22. Person icon with plus symbol Add Friends – Connect with other players and build your friends list. 23. Three dots icon More Menu – Access additional options and extended menu features.

Gameplay Icons

Gameplay Icons provide real-time information during matches and help you navigate the game world.

Inazuma Eleven Victory Road Icons Description 1. Camera icon Photo Mode – Capture and save screenshots of memorable in-game moments. 2. Map with location pin icon Map – View the overworld navigation map for traveling between locations. 3. Document with two horizontal lines icon TBA 4. Swquare with location pin icon Area Map – Display a detailed map of your current location or zone.

Inazuma Eleven Victory Road Icons Description 5. Orange gauge bar icon Tension – Gauge showing your team’s momentum and energy level during matches. 6. Blue soccer balls icon Actions – Available commands and moves you can perform during gameplay. 7. White gauge bar icon Team HP – Health points display for your team’s overall condition. 8. Blue round gauge icon Stamina – Energy meter showing your players’ fatigue and ability to perform actions. 9. White gauge bar icon above the opponent Opponent HP – Health points display for the opposing team. 10. Green arrow icon Target Opponent – Indicator showing which enemy player you’re currently focusing on. 11. Peace, High Five, and Fist icons Abilities – Special moves menu including Bow Out, Blank Look, Finishing Blow, and Refuse commands.

Inazuma Eleven Victory Road Icons Description 12. Orange running person icon Objectives – Current mission goals and tasks to complete. 13. Blue crosshair icon Target – Specific objective marker or goal location. 14. Stopwatch icon Timer to do the Objective – Countdown showing remaining time to complete current task. 15. Blue arrow facing downward icon Active Players – Display of currently controlled or active team members on the field.

Inazuma Eleven Victory Road Icons Description 16. Glowing purple pointing finger icon Next Player to Do the Objective – Indicator showing which character should complete the upcoming task. 17. White stopwatch icon Match Timer – Clock showing elapsed time or time remaining in the match. 18. Orange gauge bar icon Match Phase/Round – Current period or segment of the game being played. 19. Orange, blue, and green gauge bars icon Tension – Team morale and spirit meter affecting performance. 20. Soccer field icon Soccer Field Map – Tactical overhead view of player positions on the pitch.

Now that you understand what all Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road icons mean, you can play the game with more confidence. From making your own avatar to managing your team and checking match info, these icons help you use every part of the game easily. Keep this guide close as you move through Victory Road, and you won’t get lost in the menus.