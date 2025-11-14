Home » Gaming » Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road Icons and Symbols Meaning

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road Icons and Symbols Meaning

by Shida Aruya
Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road gives you lots of ways to customize your players, build your team, and check important info through many icons and menus. Knowing what all Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road icons mean helps you play with ease. This guide explains every icon you will see in the game, from character tools to match displays. Check them out!

Inazuma Eleven Victory Road Icons

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road Avatar Editor Icons

The Avatar Editor allows you to create your custom soccer player character with detailed customization options for appearance, clothing, and stats.

Inazuma Eleven Victory Road IconsDescription
1. Two people iconStyle – Choose between masculine or feminine character presentation styles that affect your avatar’s overall appearance.
2. Full body iconBody Type – Select your character’s physique and build from various body frame options.
3. Head iconFace and Hairstyle – Quick access to combine facial features with hairstyle selections.
4. Cloth iconOutfit – Customize your character’s clothing and uniform appearance.
5. Clip board iconStats – View and adjust your character’s gameplay attributes and abilities.
6. Line with pen iconCharacter Name – Enter and edit your player’s name that appears in-game.
7. Plus and minus gauge bar iconMake the Body Bigger / Smaller – Adjust your character’s height and overall body size scale.
Inazuma Eleven Victory Road Icons

Inazuma Eleven Victory Road IconsDescription
8. Head with eyes iconFace Presets – Choose from pre-made facial feature combinations for quick character creation.
9. Face iconFace Shape – Modify the structure of your character’s face.
10. Hand iconSkin Tone – Select your character’s complexion from various skin color options.
11. Head icon without eyesHairstyle – Pick your character’s hair design, length, and style.
12. Eye iconEyes – Customize eye shape, size, and color.
13. Nose iconNose – Adjust the shape and size of your character’s nose.
14. Lips iconMouth – Modify lip shape and mouth appearance.
15. Eyebrow iconEyebrows – Select eyebrow style, thickness, and arch.
16. Ear iconEars – Adjust ear size and positioning.
17. Glasses iconFeatures – Add special facial characteristics like marks or accessories.

Inazuma Eleven Victory Road IconsDescription
18. T-shirt icon with white neck areaCollar – Customize the neckline and collar style of your character’s outfit.
19. T-shirt icon with white sleeve areaSleeves – Modify sleeve length and style for your character’s uniform.
20. T-shirt icon with white hem areaHem – Adjust the bottom portion and length of your character’s clothing.

Main Menu Icons

The Main Menu serves as your central hub for managing teams, equipment, communication, and game settings.

Inazuma Eleven Victory Road Icons

Inazuma Eleven Victory Road IconsDescription
1. Soccer field icon with a player figureTeam Dock – Access team settings, formation setup, and ability management for your squad
2. Shopping bag iconItems – Browse and manage your inventory of equipment.
3. Tablet with chat bubble iconIntelligence Bookmarks – Store and review important game information and strategies.
4. Speech bubble iconInacord – Communication system for connecting with other players and characters.
5. Filing document holders iconData Files – View collected data, records, and information about teams and players.
6. Circle with lightning icon and clouds below itOpponents – Check opponent team information, stats, and match history.
7. Circle icon with a question mark in the centerHelp – Access game tutorials, guides, and support information.
8. Gear iconSettings – Adjust game options, controls, audio, and visual settings.
9. Notepad with three horizontal lines icon and a penTBA
Inazuma Eleven Victory Road Icons

Inazuma Eleven Victory Road IconsDescription
10. Shoes iconBoots – Footwear equipment that affects your players’ speed and kicking abilities.
11. Bracelet iconBracelet – Wrist accessories that provide stat boosts or special effects.
12. Necklace iconPendant – Necklace items that grant various gameplay benefits.
13. Pouch iconMiscellaneous – Other items that don’t fit into specific equipment categories.
14. Eye with eyelashes iconCostumes – Alternative outfits and uniforms for your characters.
15. key iconKey Items – Important story-related or special event items.
16. Jersey iconKits – Team uniform sets and jersey designs.
17. Shield with a ball iconEmblems – Team badges and symbols for customization.
18. Hexagon with a star in the center iconTokens – Currency or special items used for transactions and unlocks.
19. Box iconTBA
Inazuma Eleven Victory Road IconsDescription
20. Open door icon with speech bubbleGroup – Manage your team roster and player groupings.
21. Bell iconNotifications – View alerts, messages, and game updates.
22. Person icon with plus symbolAdd Friends – Connect with other players and build your friends list.
23. Three dots iconMore Menu – Access additional options and extended menu features.

Gameplay Icons

Gameplay Icons provide real-time information during matches and help you navigate the game world.

Inazuma Eleven Victory Road IconsDescription
1. Camera iconPhoto Mode – Capture and save screenshots of memorable in-game moments.
2. Map with location pin icon Map – View the overworld navigation map for traveling between locations.
3. Document with two horizontal lines iconTBA
4. Swquare with location pin iconArea Map – Display a detailed map of your current location or zone.

Inazuma Eleven Victory Road IconsDescription
5. Orange gauge bar iconTension – Gauge showing your team’s momentum and energy level during matches.
6. Blue soccer balls iconActions – Available commands and moves you can perform during gameplay.
7. White gauge bar iconTeam HP – Health points display for your team’s overall condition.
8. Blue round gauge iconStamina – Energy meter showing your players’ fatigue and ability to perform actions.
9. White gauge bar icon above the opponentOpponent HP – Health points display for the opposing team.
10. Green arrow iconTarget Opponent – Indicator showing which enemy player you’re currently focusing on.
11. Peace, High Five, and Fist iconsAbilities – Special moves menu including Bow Out, Blank Look, Finishing Blow, and Refuse commands.
Inazuma Eleven Victory Road Icons

Inazuma Eleven Victory Road IconsDescription
12. Orange running person iconObjectives – Current mission goals and tasks to complete.
13. Blue crosshair iconTarget – Specific objective marker or goal location.
14. Stopwatch iconTimer to do the Objective – Countdown showing remaining time to complete current task.
15. Blue arrow facing downward iconActive Players – Display of currently controlled or active team members on the field.
Inazuma Eleven Victory Road Icons

Inazuma Eleven Victory Road IconsDescription
16. Glowing purple pointing finger iconNext Player to Do the Objective – Indicator showing which character should complete the upcoming task.
17. White stopwatch iconMatch Timer – Clock showing elapsed time or time remaining in the match.
18. Orange gauge bar iconMatch Phase/Round – Current period or segment of the game being played.
19. Orange, blue, and green gauge bars iconTension – Team morale and spirit meter affecting performance.
20. Soccer field iconSoccer Field Map – Tactical overhead view of player positions on the pitch.

Now that you understand what all Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road icons mean, you can play the game with more confidence. From making your own avatar to managing your team and checking match info, these icons help you use every part of the game easily. Keep this guide close as you move through Victory Road, and you won’t get lost in the menus.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

