Infinity Nikki Codes (January 2026)

Update: We last updated this article with the latest Infinity Nikki codes on January 8, 2026.

Looking for Infinity Nikki codes? They will help you in this cross-platform open-world game by providing in-game currencies for free. You can receive Bling, Thread of Purity, Diamond, and more by redeeming the codes provided by developers, Infold Games. These freebies will help you purchase in-game items, level up clothes, or craft items. In this article, you can find all the active Infinity Nikki codes, along with a guide to claiming freebies from them.

All Active Infinity Nikki Codes

Below, you can find all the active Infinity codes granting free in-game items:

LifePoemDC – Get 20k Bling and 30 Shiny Bubbles

– Get 20k Bling and 30 Shiny Bubbles nikkisbestcompanion – Get 200 Diamonds and 20k Bling

– Get 200 Diamonds and 20k Bling TOGETHERTOTHESTARS – Get 100 Diamonds, 10 Resonite Crystal, 200 Shiny Bubbles, 200 Thread of Purity, and 28.8k Bling

– Get 100 Diamonds, 10 Resonite Crystal, 200 Shiny Bubbles, 200 Thread of Purity, and 28.8k Bling 1.2VERREDDIT – Get 50 Shiny Bubbles and 15k Bling

– Get 50 Shiny Bubbles and 15k Bling 1.2VERDISCORD – Get 50 Shiny Bubbles and 15k Bling

– Get 50 Shiny Bubbles and 15k Bling 1.2VERGLOBALGROUP – Get 50 Shiny Bubbles and 15k Bling

– Get 50 Shiny Bubbles and 15k Bling LifePoemReddit – Get 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20k Bling

– Get 30 Shiny Bubbles and 20k Bling ハイキングDISCORD – Get 15k Bling and 50 Shiny Bubbles

Expired Codes

Below is the list of all expired codes as of this writing:

イザンの地へようこそDISCORD

無限暖暖公測FB社團限定

無限暖暖公測開啟

PEARFECTGUIDES

NIKKIXWEBTOON

ニキプレゼント1205

おめでとう

リリース

インフィニティニキ

NIKKITERRASCALL

NIKKISPECIALBDAYGIFT

SHARPSHOOTERNIKKI

SEEYOUINITZALAND

NIKKICOMESWITHBLESSINGS

ITZALANDNEWCHAPTER

AAX5KvrTNeX

AAXFXawJBnE

AAXXsqsP8sF

AAXeQrb4Ksh

AAX48SqnMjV

AAXnujDWYAC

AAXAn7VUhVD

AAX5RBNnUcA

AAXqXPtvumX

AAX4REembty

AAXXrNdhfAC

AAXaUKp3sHW

AAXhak4HtCu

AAXYBCbNVED

AAXKbrqnqXh

AAXNwAFQUfK

AAXKR4BnRkN

AAXa93ReBFa

AAXBUQy2xUm

AAXvB55quFA

EncoreDC

EncoreGroup

AAXeYdTyCBK

AAXc98qKBYj

AAXrrNmTeV9

AAaAmHbFWVQ

AAaYmwKUUAu

AAYX6DJPrTn

AAYTbmswu4k

AAY83tWBWbw

AAYHMTAECSY

AAYBtm7mWkW

AAYmFeAypdS

EncoreReddit

NewItzaland

LIGHTUPNIKKISBDAY

INGIFT1205

InfinityItzaland

DISCORDSTYLIST

GROUPSTYLIST

REDDITSTYLIST

GoldenServer

GoldenSubreddit

GoldenGroup

NIKKISFULLMOONGIFT

YINYUANGIFTDC

YINYUANGIFTFB

YINYUANGIFTRE

PaintYourHome

Loong&Cat

NikkisInkWorld

Danqing@0729

InfinityNikki429

INFINITYNIKKISteam

NewVersionRE

NewVersionFB

NewVersionDC

PlayfulSeason0613DC

PlayfulSeason0613FB

PlayfulSeason0613RE

NIKKISFAVORITERICEDUMPLING

POCKETMONEYFORNIKKI

NOSTRANGELINKS

How to Redeem Infinity Nikki Codes

There are two ways to redeem the codes: In-game and on the official website. We’ll go step-by-step for both methods below:

In-game method

Launch Infinity Nikki on your device and enter the Miraland. Tap the bird icon in the top left corner of the screen to open the Pear Pal. Tap the cog icon at the bottom of the Pear Pal to open the Settings. Switch to the Other tab. At the bottom of the Other menu, you’ll find the Redeem Code option. Tap the Apply button next to it to open the Redeem Rewards dialog box. Copy and paste any active code into the box with the “Enter the redeem code” text. Tap the Apply button, go to the in-game mailbox, and claim rewards.

Official Website

Go to the Infinity Nikki’s official website. On the top Menu bar, click the More button. Then, tap the Redeem Code button to open the code redemption page. Log in to the website with the Gmail, Google, or Facebook account you’ve linked to the game. You will see the server you are currently playing on in the Select Server drop-down menu. In the Select Character drop-down menu, you’ll see the character you’ve created. Copy and paste any active redeem code from the above list into the box with the “Enter your code” text. Tap the Redeem button. Open the game and claim freebies from the in-game mailbox.

How to Find More Codes

Infold Games distributes redeem codes via the game’s official social media platforms. You can follow the game’s official Facebook account, @infinitynikki.en, for the latest codes. The developers also share new codes in the redeem-code channel of the game’s official Discord server. Lastly, you can find the list of codes, updated regularly, in the game’s official subreddit. Once there, open the All Megathreads post in the “Community highlights” section.

Alternatively, you can bookmark this page and check regularly to find new redeem codes. We will update this list as soon as the developers release a new redeem code in the future.