Information About Information – Crossword Clue Answers

Crossword Clue answers

  • 8 letters – METADATA

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersCIA
4 LettersHELP, BITS, INCA, DATA, EXIT, NOSY, HOST
5 LettersINTEL, IRATE, DISKS, ITEMS, LABEL, KNOWN, OCTET
6 LettersLEGEND, AGENDA, EDITED, REWARD, SOURCE, GOSSIP, DOODLE
7 LettersERUDITE, RECITAL, COGENCY, DEICIDE, TINFOIL, PUNGENT, ROADMAP, BIODATA, ALMANAC, ANALYST, EXIGENT, AILMENT, SLIDERS, GOSSIPS, REGIMEN, LEFTIES
8 LettersMETADATA, HESITATE, NUTRIENT, DEFINITE, AREACODE, GOSSIPER, KEYBOARD, GOSSIPED, ORATORIO
9 LettersABILITIES, EMERGENCY, IRRITANTS, INGENIOUS, BANISTERS, INITIATED, IPSOFACTO, GOLDENROD, DATABASES, THEORISED
11 LettersUNCONGENIAL, BROTHERHOOD
13 LettersFOREIGNLEGION
14 LettersSWORDSWALLOWER
15 LettersGOLDENHANDCUFFS, GOLDENDELICIOUS
17 LettersINFORMATIONTHEORY
19 LettersCOMMUNICATIONTHEORY
20 LettersCOMMUNICATIONSTHEORY, INFORMATIONRETRIEVAL

