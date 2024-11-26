Home » News » Instagram Adds Live Location Sharing, Nicknames, and Stickers to DMs

Instagram is giving its Direct Messages (DMs) a big boost, just in time for the holiday season. Now you can share your live location on Instagram DMs just like on WhatsApp, give your friends playful nicknames, and explore a bunch of new stickers.

Sharing Live Location on Instagram: No More “Where Are You?” Texts

You can now share your live location on Instagram to let your friends know where you are for up to an hour. Imagine you’re heading to a concert, and your friends are somewhere in the crowd. You can easily share your live location through Instagram DMs and find each other without the endless “Where are you?” messages.

This feature works in both one-on-one and group chats, so everyone in your group can see where each other is—perfect for meeting up.

How to Share Live Location on Instagram

To share your location, follow these steps:

  1. Open a chat.
  2. Tap on the Share your location option.
  3. Decide if you want to share your live location or just drop a pin on the map.

Instagram has also added a reminder at the top of the chat to let you know when you’re sharing your location. You can stop sharing anytime with just a tap, keeping your privacy in your hands. It’s a great way to coordinate meetups or let your loved ones know you’re safe while traveling.

Nicknames for Friends: Make It Personal

Instagram DMs are also getting more personal with the new nickname feature. This lets you create fun nicknames for yourself or your friends in chats. You can do this in both one-on-one and group chats. While your personal DM nicknames stay between you and your friend, nicknames in group chats will be visible to everyone in the group. However, this won’t change anyone’s actual username on Instagram.

To set a nickname, follow these steps:

  1. Open a chat.
  2. Tap on the chat name at the top.
  3. Select Nicknames.
  4. Pick a name for yourself or others.

In groups, you even get to control who can change your nickname—whether it’s just you or anyone in the group. It’s a small touch but adds a lot of personality to your chats.

New Sticker Packs: Because Why Not

Instagram is also rolling out 17 new sticker packs with over 300 new stickers. You can never have enough stickers.

Source: Instagram Blog

It is easy to favorite stickers that a friend sends you, so it’s easier to use again later. And if you’re feeling extra creative, you can make your own stickers using the cutouts feature—turning your photos into reusable stickers.

Why These Updates Matter

Instagram’s head, Adam Mosseri, recently shared that DMs have become the primary way how people connect and share on Instagram, even more than posting. So no wonder we are getting more DM features on IG. With the holidays coming up, these new features are perfect for planning meetups, sharing moments, and having more enjoyable conversations.

