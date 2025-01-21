Instagram Announced a CapCut Clone – Edits, a Video Editing App

Meta has announced a new video editing app called Edits, and the timing couldn’t be more strategic. Recently, TikTok and other ByteDance-owned apps, including the CapCut video editing app, have been banned from US app stores.

CapCut has earned its reputation as a feature-rich editing app, especially for creating short-form content for platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Now, with CapCut banned, many creators have been left scrambling for alternatives. Meta is clearly aiming to fill this void with Edits.

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, unveiled Edits on Threads. The app is designed for those who rely on their phones to create short-form content. It comes with features such as AI animations, green screen effects, video overlays, enhanced audio tools, and customizable auto-captions.

All are useful for creating social media content. It also integrates directly with Instagram, allowing users to post videos as Reels in 1080p. Users can also save drafts of the edits they have made and share them with collaborators for teamwork, and even export videos without any watermarks, something that even CapCut does not offer.

Mosseri described Edits as “more than a video editing app, it’s a full suite of creative tools.” In addition to editing features, Edits includes a dedicated tab for inspiration and another tab to save early ideas, making it a full-on suite for social media content creators.

The app will be free to use and is currently available for pre-order on the iOS App Store, with an Android version coming soon. It will officially launch to the public next month, February 2025. Mosseri admitted that the initial version will lack some advanced features but assured users that updates are in the works. As of now, Meta is collaborating with select creators to gather feedback and refine the app.

So which editing apps do you use now that CapCut is banned and there is a looming shadow on TikTok?