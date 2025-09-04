Instagram Lands on iPad Finally After 15 Long Years

A dedicated Instagram app has been launched for the iPad on the App Store.

The app has been redesigned for a larger screen on the iPad with a new Following tab.

The new Instagram app for iPad is available on the App Store now from today.

Watching reels on Instagram was really difficult on an iPad because there was no dedicated Instagram app made for the iPad OS. It was the same iPhone app that doesn’t use to cover the large screen properly. Along with that, the UI was also very cluttered as it was not developed for an iPad. Finally, after 15 years, a dedicated Instagram app for the iPad is now on the App Store. Let’s see how it looks and what it offers.

Meta has officially announced that Instagram for iPad is rolling out globally. They finally came up with a design that actually takes advantage of the bigger screen. So now, it’s not just a stretched-out iPhone app.

Reels First, Stories on Top

The new Instagram app puts Reels front and center. It means that the moment you open Instagram, you’ll land directly in Reels. Stories will be available at the top of the screen. The dm’s and other options are also easily accessible on the left. Moreover, it’s a late but much-needed update that has been pending for a long time.

New “Following” Tab

One of the most-requested features is here. A dedicated Following tab. On iPad, it comes with three filters:

All : Recommended posts and Reels from accounts you follow

: Recommended posts and Reels from accounts you follow Friends : Content from accounts you follow that follow you back

: Content from accounts you follow that follow you back Latest: A chronological feed showing the most recent posts first

This means you finally have more control over how you want to catch up with updates from your favorite accounts.

Do More With iPad’s Big Screen

Meta says the iPad design focuses on “more features with fewer taps.” You can check messages and notifications side by side, expand comments without shrinking Reels, and enjoy a cleaner layout overall. This means that the current tab won’t be affected if another tab is opened. It’s great for tablets because it’s not possible to do the same on phones because of the smaller display.

Moreover, it’s the same Instagram, but optimized for a tablet instead of just being blown up from a phone. Instagram for iPad is now rolling out globally for all iPads running iPadOS 15.1 or later. The app is free to download on the App Store, and Meta confirmed that a similar tablet-friendly design will be coming to Android tablets soon.