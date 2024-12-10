Instagram Recap 2024: New Features That Ruled the Gram

Instagram has rolled out some exciting new features in 2024 that have transformed how we create, share, and interact. Let’s do a rewind through 2024 and recap the standout features that kept Instagram buzzing all year long. Here’s a list of all 2024 Instagram features.

1. Add Song to Your Profile

This Instagram feature allows you to add a song to your profile bio. Music was limited to posts, but now users can select a song’s 30-second segment to showcase in their bio. However, the song won’t autoplay upon opening a profile—you’ll need to tap on it to listen.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to add song tracks to your Instagram profile bio.

2. Assign Custom Nicknames to DMs

Instagram introduced Nicknames to make direct messages (DMs) more personal and fun. This allows you to assign custom nicknames to friends in single and group chats, adding a touch of personality to conversations. Whether it’s for an inside joke or to simplify usernames, nicknames make chats more engaging and easy to organize.

Here’s how you can assign nicknames.

3. 17 New Sticker Packs

Instagram has upgraded stickers with 17 new packs featuring over 300 unique designs. You have more ways to express yourself in DMs now. Whether you want to share a laugh or convey your mood, these quirky and relatable stickers add fun and creativity to conversations.

4. Customizable Digital Profile Cards

Instagram launched customizable digital profile cards. This allows you to create and share animated, two-sided cards that showcase key details from your profile. That includes your picture, bio, links, music, and a QR code. These virtual business cards can be personalized with a custom background image and shared easily.

To edit and customize, tap on Profile > Share profile > pencil icon to update your details and background.

Instagram introduced a new comments section for Stories, allowing you to publicly comment on posts visible to everyone who views the Story. Previously, interactions were limited to private messages or likes.

However, this feature has some limitations. Only followers you follow back can comment, and you need to enable Story replies in your settings. Comments will disappear after 24 hours unless you save the Story as a highlight on your profile.

6. Post up to 20 Slides

Instagram expanded its carousel feature to allow up to 20 frames per post, double the previous limit of 10. This update gives creators and brands the flexibility to showcase a wider range of content like images, videos, or a combination of both in one post.

7. Edit Dms

Another handy feature Instagram introduced in 2024 is the ability to edit DMs. You can edit your messages within 15 minutes of sending them. Whether it’s fixing a typo, adjusting a word choice, or correcting any mistake, you now have the flexibility to make changes to your messages even after they’ve been sent. This gives you more control over your conversations. We have also been there, and done that.

Also, you can check how to edit sent messages on Instagram.

8. PIN Chats to the Top

It can be difficult to keep track of conversations with friends if you’re overwhelmed by a flood of messages. Instagram now lets you pin important chats to the top of your inbox, making it easier to access important chats quickly.

9. Toggle Read Receipts

Just like WhatsApp, Instagram now offers read receipts, allowing others to know when you’ve read their message. The new update gives you the option to turn read receipts on or off, either for all chats or for specific ones, giving you more control over your privacy and messaging preferences.

Go to Account Settings > Messages and story replies > Show read receipts > enable read receipts on or off for all of your chats.

10. New Animated Themes on DMs

You can personalize your chats with a variety of fun themes, setting the perfect mood for any conversation. Whether you’re planning a get-together or having a casual chat with friends, there’s a theme for every vibe.

New options also include some animated themes like Love, Loops, and more. To change the theme, tap chat name at the top, go into the theme settings, and choose your favorite theme.

11. Zoom In on Instagram Profiles

Finally, you can view profile pictures in full size directly within the app, eliminating the need for third-party tools. Simply press and hold a user’s profile picture on their profile page to see it in full detail.

12. One-Tap Spotify Integration for Instagram Songs

Instagram and Spotify decided to be best buddies in 2024. You can instantly add songs from posts and Reels to your Spotify Liked Songs playlist with a single tap. This makes music discovery effortless by eliminating the need to manually search for tracks. It is easy to link Spotify to Instagram and save songs directly from the app – free and Premium subscribers.

Here’s how you can save songs from Instagram to Spotify.

13. Cutout Stickers

Instagram’s new Cutouts sticker feature lets you transform any part of a photo or video into a custom sticker, adding a unique touch to your Stories, Reels, or DMs. Social media managers and casual users alike can use this tool to enhance their posts or campaigns with creative visuals.

Once created, these cutouts are saved in your sticker tray for easy reuse, making it simple to share and personalize everyday moments repeatedly.

To create stickers from photos on Instagram, find a post shared by a public account. Tap the three dots icon in the top-right corner of the post and select Create sticker.

14. Add Multiple Tracks on Reels

Instagram now allows you to include up to 20 audio tracks in a single Reel, enhancing creative possibilities. Previously limited to one track, this new feature lets you combine multiple tracks to craft unique audio mixes for your videos. These custom mixes can be saved and reused by others, adding a personalized touch to your content and inspiring collaborative creativity.

15. Share Live Location

Instagram has introduced a live-location sharing feature in 2024 in direct messages (DMs), allowing you to privately share your real-time location with friends for up to an hour. This feature ensures privacy by limiting visibility to participants in the chat and providing a clear indicator when location sharing is active.

You can also pin specific locations on the map for better planning and can stop sharing at any time, offering convenience and control.

The features below have been announced by Instagram but have not been rolled out yet. Expect them soon

Reset Suggested Content– This feature will allow you to reset recommendations across Explore, Reels, and Feed. With just a few taps, you can clear your current recommendations and start fresh, as Instagram will begin personalizing content based on your new interactions.

Story Highlights Tab In Profile Grid: There will be a new profile layout designed to improve the visibility and organization of Story Highlights. This helps better content integration within the profile grid, allowing Story Highlights to appear alongside Reels in a separate tab and directly within the main grid, making it easier for users to showcase their stories.

Instagram’s 2024 updates bring exciting new features, enhancing user experience with more personalization, creativity, and control.