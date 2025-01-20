Instagram Reels Now Support 3-Minute Videos: What You Need to Know

Instagram has increased the maximum length of Reels to three minutes or 180 seconds, up from 90 seconds.

This change comes after user feedback about reels with 90 seconds being too short.

The new 3-minute Reels bring Instagram closer to TikTok’s model of longer short-form videos even as the USA plans to ban TikTok.

Instagram has finally listened to user feedback and made a big change to Reels. As Adam Mosseri announced, you can create Reels up to three minutes long, doubling the previous 90-second limit. This will give creators more room to tell their stories. Recently, Instagram introduced two new features similar to that of TikTok. And now they have made one more update to the Reels section.

Why Longer Reels Now?

This decision to extend the Reels to three minutes is based on a few key factors. First, and perhaps most importantly, users asked for it. People wanted time to create longer, more engaging content, and Instagram listened. This change also shows a shift in Instagram’s approach to short-form videos. The old 90-second limit often forced creators to cut some parts or rush through their content. Imagine a musician trying to share a full song performance or an artist trying to demonstrate a detailed drawing technique. It simply wasn’t possible within the time frame.

Another reason to bring these new features and make updates is the looming TikTok ban. Meta wants to capitalize on this event and gain TikTok users who will be on the lookout for a new platform to share their content.

While the three-minute Reels update brings Instagram closer to TikTok in terms of video length, it’s important to consider other platforms too. TikTok has been the dominant force in short-form video for some time, and this change allows Instagram to compete more directly. However, platforms like RedNote (Xiaohongshu) offer a different approach.

RedNote, popular in China blends social media with e-commerce. Users share photos, videos, and detailed reviews, often about products they’ve used. Unlike Instagram, RedNote lets users buy products directly within the app. So, while Instagram is focusing on longer videos within its existing Reels format, RedNote offers a more integrated shopping experience. This shows that different platforms are taking different paths to be the best in the social media world.

TikTok was going to be banned this Sunday, but that’s not happening now because President Donald Trump and TikTok are working on a long-term solution to keep TikTok in the US. So, if TikTok stays, we don’t know if people might stick to it or not. People are also starting to use sign-in RedNote now. Will people stop using TikTok, use RedNote instead, or use both? Share what you think about this on our X.