Instagram Working on New Community Chat Feature Inspired by Discord

Popular social media app Instagram is always working on new features and this time it’s borrowing a feature straight from Discord. The Community Chat feature works similarly to Discord letting you add up to 256 people in a group. Users will be able to find chats based on their interests and specific topics while choosing who can join. It is also working on spinning off Reels into its standalone app. Here is everything you need to know about the Instagram Community Chat feature.

Instagram Community Chat Lets You Add 250 People in a Group

The Community Chat feature discovered by developer Alessandro Paluzzi is currently being experimented with by the Meta-owned company. Given his past track record is solid, we can expect the feature to arrive soon.

Also Read:

Based on the screenshots posted by Paluzzi, users will be able to create a community chat around a particular topic. Furthermore, they can add a description for their community chat and up to 250 people in it.

In addition, you can show chat on your profile and channels and enable an option that requires approval to join. Admins will be able to delete any message or remove a member.

One major difference compared to broadcast channels is that there is two-way communication in the Instagram community. This means that you can take part in the conversation by sending messages, unlike broadcast channels in the app.

All Instagram Community Chats will need to follow the company’s community standards to ensure it meets them. While there Is no clarity on when the feature will be released, it is likely to follow in the footsteps of Community Chats in Facebook Messenger.

According to Engadget quoting an Instagram, the feature is currently an “internal prototype” that is not being tested outside of the company. If the feature does arrive, it could be a hit just like WhatsApp communities.