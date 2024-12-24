Instagram’s 2 New Upcoming Features You Need to Know About

Instagram is testing a new feature that lets you catch up on missed stories in your feed.

Instagram will also give you feedback on ads, helping you control the relevance of the content you see.

1. Catch Up on What You Missed – Instagram Story Highlights

Ahmed Ghanem, a social media expert, first spotted the two new Instagram features. He says that Instagram is testing a new feature, Missed Story Highlights, that allows you to catch up on missed stories from your friends, even after they’ve expired. These missed stories will appear directly in your primary feed making it easier for you to revisit important moments without having to scroll through profiles.

Once you’ve finished watching a friend’s or creator’s regular Stories, a new section called “Story Highlights” will appear. This section will display Highlights you have not seen yet or have missed by mistake at the end of the Stories tray – the bar at the top of your feed where you see Stories from people you follow.

2. Take Control of Your Ads With Feedback

Another new feature that Instagram is testing is the ability to give feedback on ads you see in your feeds. With this update, you can now tell Instagram if an ad is relevant to you by selecting Interested or Not Interested. This will help Instagram show you ads that match your interests, making the platform experience more personalized according to what you like.

With these new features, Instagram is making it easier to stay connected and enjoy a more personalized experience. Whether you’re catching up on missed stories or providing feedback on ads. Keep an eye out for these features coming soon!