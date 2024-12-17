Instagram’s New 2024 Collage: Highlight Your Year in Style

Instagram’s new collage feature lets users share their favorite 2024 moments in a single Story.

Year-end updates include interactive templates, special effects, and holiday-themed features.

This feature will be available starting the first week of January.

The Verge says Instagram is introducing a creative way to relive your 2024 memories. They will launch new collage tools and customizable templates which you can use to make stunning visual stories. Useful to showcase their major 2024 highlights. This feature will make your year-end recap not just memorable but also stylish.

Meta pushed a lot of updates to Instagram this year introducing several new features. Here’s your Instagram features 2024 recap.

The 2024 collage feature will be seen in Instagram’s Add to story interface. Once an image is added and resized, users can include more images, arrange them creatively on the screen, and craft personalized year-end stories.

Instagram is also introducing new Add Yours templates to boost user participation in year-end trends. Also, Instagram is rolling out temporary festive updates such as a new New Year font and a Countdown text effect as well.

These exciting Instagram updates are set to roll out in the coming week of January. So you can get ready to celebrate 2024 in style with Instagram.