Invincible Season 3 Release Date and Time

Mark Grayson is all set to return to our screens, and this time, the superhero will flaunt a new suit. Since the trailer for Invincible Season 3 has been released, the fandom has gotten restless. Well, that’s because the ones who have read the comics already know how things will turn out in the new season. The rest of the fandom has been waiting to see what happens next following the dramatic ending in Season 2. Moreover, season 3 of Invincible will introduce a new villain to the frame. So, with a lot of intriguing things around the corner, how can fans resist scrolling the Internet to find out when Invincible Season 3 will be released? Well, here’s all you need to know.

When Does Invincible Season 3 Be Released?

Invincible Season 3 will be released on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, February 6, 2025. The U.S. fans will see the premiere at 12:00 AM PT, and the ones staying in the other time zones may follow the below schedule to track the episodes in their regions:

Image Credit: YouTube/ Prime Video

Pacific Standard Time: 12:00 AM PT

12:00 AM PT Eastern Standard Time: 3:00 AM PT

3:00 AM PT Central Standard Time: 2:00 AM PT

2:00 AM PT British Standard Time: 8:00 AM BST

8:00 AM BST Indian Standard Time: 1:30 PM IST

How Many Episodes Does Invincible Season 3 Have?

Invincible Season 3 features eight episodes, out of which the first three will debut on the streaming platforms altogether. The remaining ones will be released every Thursday until March 13, 2025. Below is the release schedule that you need to follow:

Episodes 1-3: February 6, 2025

February 6, 2025 Episode 4: February 13, 2025

February 13, 2025 Episode 5: February 20, 2025

February 20, 2025 Episode 6: February 27, 2025

February 27, 2025 Episode 7: March 6, 2025

March 6, 2025 Episode 8: March 13, 2025

Invincible’s Co-Showrunner Hints at the Intriguing Events of Season 3

Image Credit: YouTube/ Prime Video

While worldwide fans are already excited for the new season, we have some updates that will further enhance the curiosity. In an interview, Season 1 introduced us to 17-year-old Mark Grayson, and the second season saw him a year older. Now, again, it’s time to witness a time jump. However, this time, our beloved superhero will age not only physically but also mentally. The tragic events that occurred in Season 2 have left a permanent scar on Mark’s heart. So, now he will take things more seriously and will handle the challenges more carefully.

Simon Racioppa stated that the new season will come with a new Mark. He will not be the one whom we met in Invincible Season 2. The Co-Showrunner also assured us that the Mark we will get to meet at the start of the new season will also be a different one who will emerge at the end. He also hinted at the surprise the fandom will get when Invincible Season 3 ends. With that many statements by the Co-Showrunner, the upcoming season will certainly be the best of the franchise, so let’s keep our hopes high and wait to see how things go with our beloved characters, especially Mark Grayson.