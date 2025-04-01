inZOI: All Cheats and Hidden Features

If you’ve been playing InZOI, the new life simulation game currently in early access, you might be wondering how to ignore the hassle and just instantly be rich. Like many simulation games, inZOI includes cheat options and hidden features that can help you build the perfect life for your Zois without being restricted by the game’s normal limitations. Scroll down to find out inZOI cheats and hacks.

All Cheats and Hidden Features in inZOI

Because we all know inZOI is still in early access, the number of available cheats is currently limited. However, let’s still see what’s currently available, so that if you urgently need something specific in the game, you can just cheat it out!

1. Money Cheat: Get Unlimited Meow

The most useful cheat in inZOI is the money cheat. With it, you can instantly add funds to your household and buy whatever you want. Here are the steps to use the money cheat in inZOI:

Open Psycat’s Guide from the bottom right of your screen. Click on the Use Money Cheat button at the bottom left. Each time you press this button, you’ll receive 100,000 Meow.

While you can’t adjust the amount you get each time, there’s nothing stopping you from clicking the button multiple times to get as much money as you need. Whether you want to purchase that dream house or simply live a life of luxury, this cheat makes it all possible.

Using the money cheat in inZOI is totally fine and part of the game. However, if you’d rather play the game the normal way, you can earn Meow by getting a job, working, and saving over time. Some players enjoy the challenge of building their wealth through playing, but both ways are okay and fun to do.

2. Hack to Move Objects Freely

Building and decorating in inZOI is one of the game’s highlights, but just like The Sims, sometimes the grid-based placement can feel limiting. Thankfully, there’s a hidden feature that allows you to place objects freely. How to move objects freely in inZOI:

Enter Build Mode and select the object you want to place. Hold down the ALT key while placing the object. Position it exactly where you want it, free from grid restrictions.

3. How to Rescue Your Stuck Zoi

For now inZOI is still in early access, so your Zoi get stuck once in a while because of a bug. This can be stressful as you need your Zoi to move around freely to complete tasks and fill their need gauges. Thankfully, Krafton has the solution for it. If you find your Zoi unresponsive, here are the steps to rescue them:

Open the Psycat Guide. Select Emergency Rescue. Click the Zoi that’s stuck in one spot. Your Zoi will be reset and moved to another location.

While not technically a cheat, this rescue feature can be a real lifesaver during your gameplay.

Will There Be More Cheats in the Future?

According to Krafton’s roadmap and the Online Showcase information, more cheats will be released with inZOI’s first free update in May 2025. The development team is also working on adding mod support and a new city to explore. While inZOI is still expanding its library of cheats and features, the current options provide plenty of freedom to enjoy the game without limitations.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming May 2025 update, which promises to bring even more cheat options to make your life in inZOI exactly what you want it to be.