inZOI Career Guide: How to Get A Job and Get Promoted

Picking the right job for your Zoi in inZOI helps you make money and reach your life goals. Whether you want to be a K-Pop idol, firefighter, or even a gangster, this inZOI career guide will help you out. It covers how to find jobs, get hired, how to get promoted, and simple tips to do well in your career.

How to Get a Job in inZOI

Getting your Zoi employed is straightforward once you know where to look. Follow these simple steps:

Select the Zoi you want to find a job for. Click the purple smartphone button next to their profile picture (or press the ‘P’ key), Open the Job app on their phone Browse through available jobs and select one that interests you.

Remember that all Zois must start at the entry-level position, regardless of which career path you choose. For example, if you want your Zoi to become an Assistant Fire Chief, they’ll need to start as a Trainee Firefighter and work their way up.

All inZOI Career Options and Job Considerations

Before we start with the list of all inZOI career options, you need to remember these factors in mind:

Important to Remember Details Position availability Some positions may already be filled, shown by a red number in the job listing. But you can still apply. If accepted, the game will tell you which NPC quit to open. the spot. Full-time or Part-time Full-time jobs generally offer better pay and more advancement opportunities, though working hours aren’t dramatically different. City-specific Careers Each city has unique job options.

1. K-Pop Trainee & Entertainment (Dowon)

Job Title Salary Type Schedule Rookie Trainee 104 Full-Time 8:00am – 6:00pm (5 days) Junior Trainee 280 Full-Time 8:00am – 6:00pm (5 days) Senior Trainee 560 Full-Time 8:00am – 6:00pm (5 days) Employee 600 Full-Time 8:00am – 6:00pm (5 days) Team Lead 900 Full-Time 9:00am – 6:00pm (5 days) CEO 1500 Full-Time 9:00am – 6:00pm (5 days)

2. Pro Gamer (Dowon)

Job Title Salary Type Schedule Entry Level TBA Full-Time TBA Higher Positions TBA Full-Time TBA

3. Public Service (Dowon)

Job Title Salary Type Schedule Trainee Firefighter 270 Full-Time 9:00am – 6:00pm (7 days) Lieutenant 360 Full-Time 9:00am – 6:00pm (7 days) Captain 495 Full-Time 9:00am – 6:00pm (7 days) Battalion Chief 630 Full-Time 9:00am – 6:00pm (7 days) Assistant Chief 765 Full-Time 9:00am – 6:00pm (7 days)

4. Military Service (Dowon & Bliss Bay)

Job Title Salary Type Schedule Soldier TBA Full-Time TBA

5. Amusement Park (Bliss Bay)

Job Title Salary Type Schedule Office Worker 600 Full-Time 11:00am – 10:00pm (7 days) Office Team Leader 900 Full-Time 11:00am – 10:00pm (7 days) Field Worker 600 Full-Time 11:00am – 10:00pm (7 days) Cashier 600 Full-Time 11:00am – 10:00pm (7 days)

6. Convenience Store (Dowon)

Job Title Salary Type Schedule Cashier 225 Part-Time 9:00am – 6:00pm (7 days) Manager 378 Part-Time 9:00am – 6:00pm (7 days)

7. Deli (Dowon)

Job Title Salary Type Schedule Cashier 500 Part-Time 9:00am – 6:00pm (7 days)

8. Fast Food Restaurant (Bliss Bay)

Job Title Salary Type Schedule Cashier 500 Part-Time 9:00am – 7:00pm (7 days)

9. Furniture Store (Bliss Bay)

Job Title Salary Type Schedule Cashier 500 Part-Time 9:00am – 6:00pm (7 days) Manager 600 Part-Time 8:00am – 10:00pm (7 days)

10. Surf Shop (Bliss Bay)

Job Title Salary Type Schedule Cashier 500 Part-Time 9:00am – 6:00pm (7 days) Manager 600 Part-Time 8:00am – 10:00pm (7 days)

11. Professional Careers (Dowon and Bliss Bay)

Career Job Title Salary Type Attorney Entry Level TBA Full-Time Higher Positions TBA Full-Time Developer Entry Level TBA Full-Time Higher Positions TBA Full-Time Office Worker Entry Level TBA Full-Time Higher Positions TBA Full-Time Reporter Entry Level TBA Full-Time Higher Positions TBA Full-Time University Professor Entry Level TBA Full-Time Higher Positions TBA Full-Time

12. Sports Career (Bliss Bay)

Job Title Salary Type Schedule Entry Level TBA Full-Time TBA Higher Positions TBA Full-Time TBA

13. Other Careers in iNZOI

Career Job Title Type City Gangster Entry Level Full-Time Bliss Bay Higher Positions Full-Time Bliss Bay Field Work Entry Level Full-Time Dowon Higher Positions Full-Time Dowon

How inZOI Career Progression Works

Category Details Attending Work Once hired, your Zoi will need to show up for work according to their schedule.



On-site Jobs:

• Notification 1 hour before shift.

• Manual travel required.



Off-site Jobs:

• Your Zoi will automatically take a taxi before the shift starts. Completing Tasks Work performance is based on completing assigned tasks:



On-site:

• Tasks are accessed via the briefcase icon on Zoi’s phone.

• 3 tasks in the first half of the shift, more in the second half.

• Tasks have time limits.

• Failures reduce job experience.



Off-site:

• Tasks are accessed via an icon beside your Zoi’s avatar on the phone.

• Tasks have no time limits. Getting Promoted To climb the career ladder:



• Complete all tasks before their deadlines.

• Gain experience to fill promotion meter.

• Reach required skill level.

• Arrive at work on time (or early for on-site jobs).

• Manage your Zoi’s needs (hunger, energy, etc.) to ensure they can work effectively.

• If you finish tasks early, you can leave without penalty.

Higher positions typically offer better pay, and sometimes more favorable working hours. For example, in the K-Pop Entertainment career, a CEO earns 1,500 and works from 9am to 6pm, compared to an entry-level employee who earns 600 and works from 8am to 6pm. Also, when your Zoi reaches Senior age, they’ll be forced to retire from their job. So, always remember that Zois will eventually retire. Try to plan their career accordingly.

According to inZOI developer, freelance careers are even coming soon. Jobs like being an Author will be added in May 2025 as a free update.

A successful career is an important part of your Zoi’s life in inZOI. By understanding how to find jobs, what careers are available in each city, and how to progress through promotion paths, you can help your character achieve financial stability and fulfill their ambitions. Try different career paths with various Zois to experience everything the game has to offer!