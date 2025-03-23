Home » Gaming » inZOI Career Guide: How to Get A Job and Get Promoted

inZOI Career Guide: How to Get A Job and Get Promoted

by Shida Aruya
by Shida Aruya

Picking the right job for your Zoi in inZOI helps you make money and reach your life goals. Whether you want to be a K-Pop idol, firefighter, or even a gangster, this inZOI career guide will help you out. It covers how to find jobs, get hired, how to get promoted, and simple tips to do well in your career.

How to Get a Job in inZOI

Getting your Zoi employed is straightforward once you know where to look. Follow these simple steps:

  1. Select the Zoi you want to find a job for.
  2. Click the purple smartphone button next to their profile picture (or press the ‘P’ key),
  3. Open the Job app on their phone
  4. Browse through available jobs and select one that interests you.

Remember that all Zois must start at the entry-level position, regardless of which career path you choose. For example, if you want your Zoi to become an Assistant Fire Chief, they’ll need to start as a Trainee Firefighter and work their way up.

All inZOI Career Options and Job Considerations

Before we start with the list of all inZOI career options, you need to remember these factors in mind:

Important to RememberDetails
Position availabilitySome positions may already be filled, shown by a red number in the job listing. But you can still apply. If accepted, the game will tell you which NPC quit to open. the spot.
Full-time or Part-timeFull-time jobs generally offer better pay and more advancement opportunities, though working hours aren’t dramatically different.
City-specific CareersEach city has unique job options.

1. K-Pop Trainee & Entertainment (Dowon)

inZOI Job K-Pop trainee

Job TitleSalaryTypeSchedule
Rookie Trainee104Full-Time8:00am – 6:00pm (5 days)
Junior Trainee280Full-Time8:00am – 6:00pm (5 days)
Senior Trainee560Full-Time8:00am – 6:00pm (5 days)
Employee600Full-Time8:00am – 6:00pm (5 days)
Team Lead900Full-Time9:00am – 6:00pm (5 days)
CEO1500Full-Time9:00am – 6:00pm (5 days)

2. Pro Gamer (Dowon)

Job TitleSalaryTypeSchedule
Entry LevelTBAFull-TimeTBA
Higher PositionsTBAFull-TimeTBA

3. Public Service (Dowon)

inZOI Career Guide

Job TitleSalaryTypeSchedule
Trainee Firefighter270Full-Time9:00am – 6:00pm (7 days)
Lieutenant360Full-Time9:00am – 6:00pm (7 days)
Captain495Full-Time9:00am – 6:00pm (7 days)
Battalion Chief630Full-Time9:00am – 6:00pm (7 days)
Assistant Chief765Full-Time9:00am – 6:00pm (7 days)

4. Military Service (Dowon & Bliss Bay)

Job TitleSalaryTypeSchedule
SoldierTBAFull-TimeTBA

5. Amusement Park (Bliss Bay)

All Jobs and Careers in inZOI

Job TitleSalaryTypeSchedule
Office Worker600Full-Time11:00am – 10:00pm (7 days)
Office Team Leader900Full-Time11:00am – 10:00pm (7 days)
Field Worker600Full-Time11:00am – 10:00pm (7 days)
Cashier600Full-Time11:00am – 10:00pm (7 days)

6. Convenience Store (Dowon)

Job TitleSalaryTypeSchedule
Cashier225Part-Time9:00am – 6:00pm (7 days)
Manager378Part-Time9:00am – 6:00pm (7 days)

7. Deli (Dowon)

Job TitleSalaryTypeSchedule
Cashier500Part-Time9:00am – 6:00pm (7 days)

8. Fast Food Restaurant (Bliss Bay)

inZOI Job Cashier

Job TitleSalaryTypeSchedule
Cashier500Part-Time9:00am – 7:00pm (7 days)

9. Furniture Store (Bliss Bay)

inZOI Careers Furniture Store Cashier

Job TitleSalaryTypeSchedule
Cashier500Part-Time9:00am – 6:00pm (7 days)
Manager600Part-Time8:00am – 10:00pm (7 days)

Also Read:

10. Surf Shop (Bliss Bay)

inZOI Career Guide

Job TitleSalaryTypeSchedule
Cashier500Part-Time9:00am – 6:00pm (7 days)
Manager600Part-Time8:00am – 10:00pm (7 days)

11. Professional Careers (Dowon and Bliss Bay)

CareerJob TitleSalaryType
AttorneyEntry LevelTBAFull-Time
Higher PositionsTBAFull-Time
DeveloperEntry LevelTBAFull-Time
Higher PositionsTBAFull-Time
Office WorkerEntry LevelTBAFull-Time
Higher PositionsTBAFull-Time
ReporterEntry LevelTBAFull-Time
Higher PositionsTBAFull-Time
University ProfessorEntry LevelTBAFull-Time
Higher PositionsTBAFull-Time

12. Sports Career (Bliss Bay)

Job TitleSalaryTypeSchedule
Entry LevelTBAFull-TimeTBA
Higher PositionsTBAFull-TimeTBA

13. Other Careers in iNZOI

CareerJob TitleTypeCity
GangsterEntry LevelFull-TimeBliss Bay
Higher PositionsFull-TimeBliss Bay
Field WorkEntry LevelFull-TimeDowon
Higher PositionsFull-TimeDowon

How inZOI Career Progression Works

How Career Works in inZOI

CategoryDetails
Attending WorkOnce hired, your Zoi will need to show up for work according to their schedule.

On-site Jobs:
• Notification 1 hour before shift.
• Manual travel required.

Off-site Jobs:
• Your Zoi will automatically take a taxi before the shift starts.
Completing TasksWork performance is based on completing assigned tasks:

On-site:
• Tasks are accessed via the briefcase icon on Zoi’s phone.
• 3 tasks in the first half of the shift, more in the second half.
• Tasks have time limits.
• Failures reduce job experience.

Off-site:
• Tasks are accessed via an icon beside your Zoi’s avatar on the phone.
• Tasks have no time limits.
Getting PromotedTo climb the career ladder:

• Complete all tasks before their deadlines.
• Gain experience to fill promotion meter.
• Reach required skill level.
• Arrive at work on time (or early for on-site jobs).
• Manage your Zoi’s needs (hunger, energy, etc.) to ensure they can work effectively.
• If you finish tasks early, you can leave without penalty.

Higher positions typically offer better pay, and sometimes more favorable working hours. For example, in the K-Pop Entertainment career, a CEO earns 1,500 and works from 9am to 6pm, compared to an entry-level employee who earns 600 and works from 8am to 6pm. Also, when your Zoi reaches Senior age, they’ll be forced to retire from their job. So, always remember that Zois will eventually retire. Try to plan their career accordingly.

According to inZOI developer, freelance careers are even coming soon. Jobs like being an Author will be added in May 2025 as a free update.

A successful career is an important part of your Zoi’s life in inZOI. By understanding how to find jobs, what careers are available in each city, and how to progress through promotion paths, you can help your character achieve financial stability and fulfill their ambitions. Try different career paths with various Zois to experience everything the game has to offer!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

