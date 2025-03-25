inZOI Ghost System: Guide to Karma, Spirit Mechanics and Ghost Features

Death isn’t the end in inZOI. When your virtual citizens (Zois) pass away, their ultimate fate depends on how they have lived their lives. The game introduces a fascinating karma system called inZOI Ghost System that determines whether your Zois moves on peacefully or remains trapped between worlds.

inZOI Ghost System: Guide to Karma

This is what makes inZOI interesting and differentiates the game from other sim life games. Every action your Zoi performs throughout their lives accumulates karma points. These points act as a spiritual currency that determines their afterlife destination:

Karma Score Description High Karma Score Zois with sufficient karma points move on peacefully to the afterlife. Low Karma Score Zois without enough karma become ghosts, stuck in the mortal realm until they restore their karma balance.

Game Director Hyungjun “Kjun” Kim says the system isn’t about judging actions as “good” or “bad.” Instead, it’s designed to create different stories and meaningful choices about how players want to live their in-game lives.

Ghost Features and Mechanics in inZOI

Ghosts in inZOI are fully integrated into the gameplay with unique mechanics. While ghost playability will be limited in Early Access (launching March 28th, 2025), the developers have shared several exciting features, such as:

Feature Description Ghost Appearance Rate Slider Adjust the number of ghosts in your city through the City Edit menu. Eerie Atmosphere Ghosts are designed to be creepy rather than goofy. Negative Status Effects Living Zois who encounter ghosts may feel fear and other negative emotions. Emotional Reunions Living Zois can have heartwarming or dramatic reunions with deceased loved ones. Ghost Expert Job A specialized career that makes a Zoi more sensitive to detecting spirits. Personality Inheritance Ghosts retain traits from their past lives (calm Zois remain mild-mannered, bullies become mischievous). Ghost-Exclusive Tasks Special activities only ghosts can perform (details not yet revealed). Cultural Influences Ghost behaviors are inspired by Korean folklore, starting in Dowon city.

What Happens When Too Many Ghosts Take Over inZOI?

Perhaps the most exciting thing about the ghosts in inZOI is that the karma system can greatly affect your city’s population. Game Director Kim explained in a PC Gamer interview:

“If too many ghosts appear in the city, new Zois cannot be born, nor can families be created, placing the responsibility on players to manage the karma of the Zois within the city.”

This creates a fascinating gameplay challenge, which is to maintain positive karma throughout your city or risk it becoming a literal ghost town. You’ll need to encourage positive actions and help the ghost Zois restore their karma to maintain a healthy population balance.

How to Influence Karma in inZOI

While details on ghost karma restoration activities are still limited, we’ve seen glimpses of how karma works for living Zois. Content creator MadMorph briefly showcased Karma Interactions in sponsored gameplay. You can watch the video below:

Karma System Actions Positive Karma Actions • Like a friend’s post.

• Post a compliment on Bubbly. Negative Karma Actions • Throwing away trash.

The developers confirmed that ghost features will be in Early Access, but more ghost gameplay is planned for future updates. For now, ghost interactions will be a small part of the game, with bigger ghost-related content coming after the March 28 release.

The inZOI ghost system adds a supernatural twist to the realistic life simulator. Since ghosts are linked to karma, your choices in the game will have real consequences. You can aim for a balanced city or let ghosts take over to see what happens. Either way, this system adds depth and new storytelling possibilities to the inZOI experience. We can’t wait to try it out this coming week.