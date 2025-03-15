inZOI Global Showcase: March 19 Event Will Reveal Pricing, Features, and Future Plans

Save the date—March 19th, 2025, at 01:00 UTC! Krafton is holding a special online showcase for inZOI, a life sim that’s shaping up to be a serious competitor to The Sims. Here’s what to expect from the inZOI Global Showcase!

What Is inZOI?

inZOI is a life simulation game by Krafton, the creators of PUBG. Unlike The Sims, which has led the genre since 2000, inZOI focuses on realism with high-quality graphics using Unreal Engine 5. In this sim game, you can create your own characters, called Zois, and live out different life scenarios in a detailed, immersive world. What sets inZOI apart is its use of AI and advanced technology, including:

CPC (Co-Playable Character) AI. These smart Zois can develop their own personalities.

Advanced motion capture for realistic animations.

In-game 3D printing features for added creativity.

Dynamic scenarios with unexpected situations for more varied gameplay.

With such advanced features and realistic graphics, you might be wondering if your computer can handle it. Check out our guide on inZOI System Requirements for a detailed breakdown of what you’ll need to run the game smoothly.

What to Expect from inZOI Global Showcase

Coming next week, the inZOI Global Showcase will deliver crucial information just before the game’s Early Access launch on March 28th. Here’s what Krafton has confirmed will be covered:

Pricing and Business Model

Early Access pricing details.

DLC plans and monetization approach.

What content will be available at launch versus future updates.

Development Roadmap

Timeline for upcoming features.

Confirmation of future additions (school systems and pets are already planned).

Long-term vision for the game.

Behind-the-Scenes Content

Interview video featuring the development team.

Insights into the creation process from inZOI Studio CEO Hyungjun ‘Kjun’ Kim.

Challenges faced during development.

Community Q&A

Answers to popular questions from the community.

Clarification on gameplay mechanics and features.

Many fans are eager to know if inZOI will have multiplayer. While Krafton hasn’t shared many details, they’ve hinted that it could be in the works. The inZOI FAQ on Discord mentions they’re considering various multiplayer features, like meeting other players online or inviting them to your home.

When and Where to Watch inZOI Global Showcase

Here is how you can tune in for inZOI Global Showcase:

Date and Time March 19, 2025, at 01:00 UTC Streaming Platforms • Official inZOI YouTube Channel

• Official inZOI Twitch Channel (English) Language Support • Korean (main presentation)

• English (full support)

• Japanese (subtitles)

• Spanish (subtitles)

• German (subtitles)

• Simplified Chinese (subtitles)

If you want to get a sneak peek at what’s coming, you can check out the teaser trailer here:

The inZOI Global Showcase will be a big deal for life sim fans. With The Sims facing competition from this game and other games like Paralives, the genre just gets more and more interesting. If you’re a longtime Sims player looking for something new or just curious about realistic life sims, this event will give key details about what could be the next big hit in the genre.

Are you planning to watch the showcase? And will you try inZOI when it launches in Early Access on March 28th? Many questions about this ambitious game will be answered soon!