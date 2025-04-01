Home » Gaming » inZOI: How to Cure Sickness and Allergies with First Aid Kits and Donuts

inZOI: How to Cure Sickness and Allergies with First Aid Kits and Donuts

by Shida Aruya
by Shida Aruya

Is your Zoi coughing, sneezing, or feeling uncomfortable? When they’re not feeling well, it can impact their mood and work performance. The good news is that treating illness in this PC life simulator is much simpler than in real life – no doctor visits are required! Let’s take a look at how to cure sickness in inZOI, including how to prevent yourself from allergies.

How to Cure Sickness inzoi

How to Identify a Sick Zoi

Before you can cure your Zoi, you need to recognize when they’re sick. Here are the signs you can check out:

  • Your Zoi will visibly cough and sneeze.
  • Look for “cough, cough, cough!” text appearing above their head
  • Decreased efficiency at work or school.
  • Other Zois may look disgusted when around your sick character.
How to find out if your zoi is sick

Remember that sickness is highly contagious in inZOI. If one household member gets sick, others will likely fall ill soon after, especially during cold weather seasons.

How to Cure Sickness in inZOI with First Aid Kits

The primary way to cure any sickness in inZOI is by using a First Aid Kit:

  • Check your home. Premade houses and apartments come with one First Aid Kit.
  • If you need to buy one, open Build Mode and search First Aid Kit. It costs 100 Meows.
  • Place it somewhere accessible.
  • Select your sick Zoi and click on the First Aid Kit.
  • Choose Take Cold Medicine from the menu.
inZOI How to Cure Sickness
inZOI How to Cure Sickness

If you’re low on Meows, you can find free First Aid Kits in public venues:

  • Workplaces
  • Schools
  • Public buildings

How to Cure Allergies in inZOI

Allergies are a specific type of ailment in inZOI that work slightly differently from regular sickness. Symptoms of your Zoi having allergies are:

  • Uncomfortable emotion due to “itchy nose from pollen”.
  • It can last several days if untreated.
  • Negatively impacts mood and performance.
Allergies in inZOI

You have two choices for treating allergies in inZOI:

TreatmentHow to UseEffectCost
First Aid KitClick on it while controlling your sick or allergic ZoiCures colds and relieves allergy symptoms.Free (included in premade homes) or 100 Meows in Build Mode.
Vaccine DonutBuy from the Meow Store and use it on your ZoiGrants permanent immunity to colds and allergies. Plus, it instantly cures symptoms.100 Meow Coins (one-time purchase)

Keeping your Zoi healthy in inZOI is pretty simple. Try to always have a First Aid Kit at home, watch for symptoms, and use it when needed. For a permanent fix, the Vaccine Donut is highly recommended since it can prevent colds and allergies forever. A healthy Zoi is a happy Zoi, and happy Zois make for a more enjoyable inZOI experience!

