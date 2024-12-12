iOS 18.2: How to Use Layered Recording in Voice Memos on iPhone

Apple’s iOS 18.2 introduces Layered Recording in the Voice Memos app that’s groundbreaking for music lovers, podcasters, and creators alike. This lets you record vocals over instrumental tracks without the need for headphones and any other editing software.

This feature separates vocals and instrumentals into individual tracks, enabling seamless editing and professional-level mixing. You can record an additional layer on top of a recording that has been recorded already. It’s a useful feature, especially for musicians, creators podcasts, and more.

What is noteworthy is that you can play the recording using the iPhone’s speakers. Now the microphone will also pick up on that recording’s sound. This is where Apple’s A18 chip comes in. Using machine learning, it will record your voice using the microphone while isolating the vocals. This will help the Voice Memo app create a separate track that you will layer on top of the original.

For example, imagine a musician traveling and being inspired by his surroundings. A melody or chorus comes to his mind, and he can instantly record his vocals layered over an instrumental track he previously created or even add a new instrument to complement the composition. Similarly, band members can jam anywhere just with an iPhone.

It can be used for podcasts as the host can record questions first and layer responses later from guests ensuring clarity and flow.

Similarly, a content creator making short videos for social media can use this feature to record voiceovers over pre-made background tracks, such as music or sound bites. This allows them to quickly create engaging, layered audio content while on the go, without needing professional editing software.

How to Add a Layer to Your Recording in Voice Memo

Open the Voice Memos App and tap on the recording. Tap on the three-dot menu on the right and select the Edit Recording option. You can also tap on the blue waveform icon. Tap on the + icon and then tap on the record icon to record a second layer.

Other Features

You can adjust the recording volume of individual layers as needed from the top left menu.

as needed from the top left menu. You can Separate Layers in the top right menu so that the two layers appear as separate recordings in the list. You can select them, edit them, and play them separately too.

in the top right menu so that the two layers appear as separate recordings in the list. You can select them, edit them, and play them separately too. Voice Memos creates two individual tracks so users can apply additional mixing and production in professional apps like Logic Pro.

so users can apply additional mixing and production in professional apps like Logic Pro. With Voice Memos on Mac, Layered Recordings are synced across devices and available on Mac to drag and drop into a Logic session.

Supported Models and OS

Layered recordings can only be created on iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max but can be played on any device running iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, macOS Sequoia 15.2, or later. These recordings use the QTA format and won’t appear on devices with older software. However, separated layers are saved in .m4a format, making them accessible on devices running iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, macOS Sequoia 15.1, or earlier.

The layered recordings can be edited on Logic Pro for Mac 11.1 with macOS Sequoia 15.2 or Logic Pro for iPad 2.1 with iPadOS 18.2.

The Layered Recording in iOS 18.2 redefines creativity, offering musicians and creators an intuitive way to craft and edit multi-layered audio seamlessly turning your iPhone into a portable studio.