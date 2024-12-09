iOS 18.2 Release Date, Time, and Features List

Summary

iOS 18.2 is out of beta and will be released on December 9, 2024, at 10:00 AM PST.

Several new features announced and showcased in the Apple event will arrive including Genmoji and Image Playground. Also, Siri powered by ChatGPT is here.

iOS 18.2 will be available to all compatible iPhones, however, AI (Apple Intelligence) features will only work on a select few devices.

Apple kicked up a storm when it launched the iPhone 16 series. Most of the focus was on Apple Intelligence or AI. Several new features were on display, however, most were not shipped with the iPhone 16 series. There were still a few minor bugs to fix it seems. Apple is now pushing the iOS 18.2 stable version sometime today. Here’s when you can expect the download and features.

iOS 18.2: Release Date and Time

iOS 18.2 will be available to download on December 9, 2024, at 10:00 AM PST. However, the download will be available in different regions and time zones. The download file size is around 8GB. We recommend Wi-Fi for quick download and installation. Here is a complete list:

Australia (North) : 2:30 AM ACST (Tuesday, December 10)

: 2:30 AM ACST (Tuesday, December 10) Australia: 3:00 AM AEST (Tuesday, December 10)

3:00 AM AEST (Tuesday, December 10) Belgium: 7:00 PM CEST

7:00 PM CEST Brazil: 2:00 PM BRT

2:00 PM BRT Canada: 1:00 PM EDT

1:00 PM EDT China: 1:00 AM CST (Tuesday, December 10)

1:00 AM CST (Tuesday, December 10) France: 7:oo PM PDT

7:oo PM PDT Germany: 7:00 PM CEST

7:00 PM CEST India: 10:30 PM IST

10:30 PM IST Japan: 2:00 AM JST (Tuesday, December 10)

2:00 AM JST (Tuesday, December 10) Russia: 8:00 PM MSK

8:00 PM MSK Singapore : 1:00 AM GST (Tuesday, December 10)

: 1:00 AM GST (Tuesday, December 10) South Africa: 7:00 PM SAST

7:00 PM SAST United Arab Emirates: 9:00 PM GST

9:00 PM GST United Kingdom: 6:00 PM BST/ 5:00 PM GMT

6:00 PM BST/ 5:00 PM GMT United States: 10:00 AM PST

iOS 18.2: Features With Details

We tested all the features in the beta version of iOS 18.2. Here is what you can expect in the final version of iOS 18.2:

Note: Here is a list of iPhones compatible with the iOS 18 update.

Genmoji

Genmoji stands for generative emoji. People have been using AI to generate images and videos so Apple thought why not use it to generate emojis? Well, not a bad idea. Genmoji allows you to run your imagination wild and generate unique emojis using text prompts.

Image Playground

Another AI feature where you can generate images using text prompts, kind of like using Dall-E 3 and Imagen 3. What we like is the fact that you can also use existing images and edit them or add elements to them using Image Playground.

Image Wand

Another text-to-image generator feature but for the Notes app. You can draw or sketch using Apple Pencil or finger and AI will turn it into an image. Works only inside the Apple Notes app for now.

ChatGPT Powered Siri

Apple has been working with OpenAI for some time, participating in the investment rounds and whatnot. Siri has been supercharged with ChatGPT. You don’t even need an account to use it, however, there is an option to sign in and even subscribe to the Plus plan if you want.

Visual Intelligence

Apple’s take on Google Lens resulted in Visual Intelligence. We did a head-to-head comparison of the two and the results were quite interesting. Use Camera Control to open the Camera app, point the camera on something, and AI will detect what you are looking at.

There are also some small changes here and there like: