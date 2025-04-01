iOS 18.4: The Big Update – Everything You Need to Know

After a long wait, Apple has just dropped iOS 18.4, and let’s be clear, this isn’t just a minor tweak. We’re talking about a long list of changes, from smarter priority notifications powered by Apple Intelligence to a new way to experience ambient sound. Whether you have the latest iPhone 16 or an older model, there’s something in this update for you. But with so many new features, it’s hard to explore and look for them yourself. So we dived deep into the iOS 18.4 update, giving you everything you need to know about this major update.

New Apple Intelligence Languages

Apple is expanding the reach of its Apple Intelligence AI features with iOS 18.4, bringing support for new languages. You’ll now be able to use Apple Intelligence for France, Germany, Italy, Portugal (Brazil), Spain, Japan, Korea, and China (Simplified).

This update also includes localized English support for Singapore and India. This means more users can experience the benefits of Apple Intelligence in their preferred language.

Apple has revamped the Control Center in iOS 18.4, introducing a range of features designed to enhance usability and provide quick access to essential functions. Here’s a breakdown of what’s new:

1. Ambient Music: Set the Mood Instantly

First up, we have ‘Ambient Music.’ This is a new addition to the widgets section in the control center. It lets you add toggles for mood-based music playback, with options like ‘Sleep,’ ‘Chill,’ ‘Productivity,’ and ‘Wellbeing.’ It’s like instantly setting the perfect atmosphere with a tap, right from your Control Center.

2. Visual Tweaks

Next, you’ll notice subtle visual tweaks. The ‘Focus’ mode toggle now has two small arrows, indicating more options within. And the ‘Volume’ and ‘Brightness’ glyphs? They dynamically change color as you adjust the sliders, shifting from blue or yellow to white as you approach the lower levels. It’s a small detail, but it adds a touch of polish.

3. Real-Time Connectivity

Connectivity gets a smart upgrade, too. The Control Center’s connectivity platter now displays your cellular and Wi-Fi signal strength in real time. If your Wi-Fi dips to two bars, you’ll see it reflected instantly.

4. Apple Intelligence Integration

For those with Apple Intelligence-enabled devices, a new ‘Apple Intelligence and Siri’ widget section in the control center is added. It provides access to ‘Talk to Siri,’ ‘Type to Siri,’ and ‘Visual Intelligence.’

Minor Control Center Search Improvement

Searching for toggles within the Control Center’s ‘Add Control’ menu now remembers your previous search. So you don’t have to retype it every time you want to add another toggle. It’s a small change, but one that streamlines the Control Center experience significantly.

New Emoji Additions

This new update adds a fresh batch of emojis to your iPhone. It introduces seven new characters, including a relatable ‘bags under eyes’ smiley, a detailed fingerprint, a bare leafless tree, and a hearty root vegetable. You’ll also find a classic harp, a sturdy shovel, and a dynamic splatter.

Apple Intelligence New Features

While promised features like the advanced LLM Siri are still pending, Apple has brought some Apple Intelligence upgrades, including a new Priority Notifications feature and Visual Intelligence support for more iPhone models. Let’s explore these features for now:

Priority Notifications

The update introduces this new feature for managing your alerts. With this feature, your iPhone intelligently identifies and highlights your most important notifications so that you don’t miss any important notifications. We tried priority notifications and found it was easy to fool!

You can also customize this feature for each app, so only the notifications you care about get prioritized.

Visual Intelligence Support

For iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max users, ‘Visual Intelligence’ is no longer exclusive to the iPhone 16 series. You can now access this powerful feature directly from the Control Center or through the Action Button. With Visual Intelligence, you can quickly analyze and interact with the world around you, right from your iPhone.

Type to Siri Animation

There’s also a small tweak in Type to Siri. When you type a request, Siri’s response is now accompanied by a smooth, spinning animation, adding a touch of polish to the interaction.

Image Playground Gets Sketchy

Image Playground is expanding its creative toolkit with the addition of a brand-new ‘Sketch’ style. This will let you transform your photos into artistic line drawings. Everyone is making Ghibli Image/Meme, which seems better than this Sketch style and now even can be made for free with ChatGPT. This doesn’t seem like much of a useful feature.

This feature was previously exclusive to Image Wand. Plus, Apple has updated the app’s theme, swapping out the ‘Winter Holidays’ look for a vibrant ‘Spring’ refresh.

Dynamic Island and Notifications

1. Privacy Dot

The privacy indication dot, which alerts you when your camera or microphone is on, got a small tweak. It’s now noticeably brighter. You’ll also see the privacy dot’s location change when you go back to the Home Screen. It now lives right by the Dynamic Island, instead of the corner, for better visibility.

2. New Section in Settings

You’ll now find ‘Prioritize Notifications’ and ‘Summarize Notifications’ grouped under a dedicated Apple Intelligence section in your settings. Before, it was integrated with the other non-Apple Intelligence options.

Finally Photos App Got Better

The Photos app in iOS 18.4 gets a significant refresh, as Apple introduced a host of new features and refinements to enhance your photo management and viewing experience.

1. Enhanced Filtering and Organization

You’ll find a new filtering ‘Not in an Album’ option, which can be useful for separating the content that you’ve organized into albums. The ‘Media Types’ and ‘Utilities’ sections now feature an ‘Edit’ button to reorder these categories to your preference.

2. Collection and Album Improvements

Collections now offer more sorting options, including ‘Saved First/Last’ or ‘Oldest/Newest First,’ giving you greater control over how your photos are displayed. The Albums view has also been revamped. The ‘Grid’ view is replaced with a ‘Key Photo’ view, and you can now sort albums by ‘Date Modified’ and filter by ‘Albums’ or ‘Folders.’ The ‘Edit Title and Photos’ option has been moved to the top for easier access.

3. Settings and Privacy Enhancements

A new section, ‘Show Recently Viewed & Shared,’ in the Utilities list has been added. Apple has also addressed a privacy concern by ensuring that hidden photos are no longer included in imports to a Mac or PC when Face ID is enabled for photo protection.

Safari

Safari in iOS 18.4 gets a boost in usability and security, with new features designed to streamline your browsing experience.”

1. Quick Access to Recent Searches

When you open a new tab and tap the search bar, Safari now displays your recent searches so quickly revisit previously viewed content. However, if you prefer to keep your search history private, you can easily disable this feature in Safari’s settings.

2. Enhanced Video Playback and Security Details

The default video player in Safari now features smoother animations when fast-forwarding or rewinding. For added security, Safari now offers a ‘Connection Security Details’ option, allowing you to view the website’s certificate and ensure that the connection is secure.

App Enhancements

iOS 18.4 brings a range of enhancements to various apps:

Passwords: Two-factor authentication codes now feature a countdown timer.

Two-factor authentication codes now feature a countdown timer. Podcasts: New Home Screen widgets for “Up Next,” “Library,” and specific shows have been added.

New Home Screen widgets for “Up Next,” “Library,” and specific shows have been added. Messages: The “Genmoji” icon is now labeled for clarity, and Genmoji functionality is improved in WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. Also, RCS messaging support has been extended to more carriers.

The “Genmoji” icon is now labeled for clarity, and Genmoji functionality is improved in WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. Also, RCS messaging support has been extended to more carriers. Apple News: The new “Apple News+ Food” section now offers a collection of recipes and culinary content with a cook mode.

The new “Apple News+ Food” section now offers a collection of recipes and culinary content with a cook mode. Shortcuts: New actions for app-specific settings (Safari, Maps, etc.). There’s also a new action to open a specific message conversation.

New actions for app-specific settings (Safari, Maps, etc.). There’s also a new action to open a specific message conversation. Camera: Camera control settings have been reorganized, and users can now disable visual intelligence from the camera control button.

Camera control settings have been reorganized, and users can now disable visual intelligence from the camera control button. App Store: App downloads can now be paused and resumed.

App downloads can now be paused and resumed. Apple TV: User interface improvements, including new preview buttons and smoother rewind/fast-forward animations.

User interface improvements, including new preview buttons and smoother rewind/fast-forward animations. Mail: New user prompt to learn about the mail categories.

Other System-Level Improvements

iOS 18.4 brings several system-level enhancements, refining core functionalities and expanding compatibility across your Apple ecosystem:

Default Apps : Users can now set a default translation app. In the EU, users gain the option to choose a default navigation app.

: Users can now set a default translation app. In the EU, users gain the option to choose a default navigation app. CarPlay: Now supports a third row of icons on the Home Screen for improved navigation. A new API for sports related information is also added.

Now supports a third row of icons on the Home Screen for improved navigation. A new API for sports related information is also added. HomeKit: HomeKit now supports Matter-compatible robot vacuums, expanding smart home integration.

HomeKit now supports Matter-compatible robot vacuums, expanding smart home integration. Language Support: Ten new system languages have been added, broadening accessibility.

Ten new system languages have been added, broadening accessibility. Type to Siri: Siri keyboard collapses after receiving an answer.

Siri keyboard collapses after receiving an answer. Back Tap: Notification is now given when back tap is activated.

iOS 18.4 has delivered a solid set of upgrades. While some features are still coming, it looks like this update could improve your iPhone experience. Share your favorite new features on our X.