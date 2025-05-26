iOS 19 and macOS 16 to Launch With New Solarium Design at WWDC

Apple will unveil a new Solarium design language at WWDC.

It will bring a transparent glass-like design inspired by Vision.

This will ensure consistency and unification across Apple’s different OS.

With just a few days to go for Apple’s annual WWDC event, all eyes are set on the Cupertino giant. The major focus is likely to be on the next version of iOS and macOS. Both operating systems will bring an overhauled user interface called Solarium. Here’s everything you need to know about it

iOS 19 Will Be Big On Design, Small On AI Features

Mark Gurman has revealed in his PowerOn newsletter that Apple is working on a new user interface called Solarium. Named after glassrooms that allow sunlight to pass through, this new design will debut in iOS 19 and macOS 16 at WWDC, scheduled to take place in Apple Park between June 9th to 13th.

Gurman claims that the new look is “slicker and more modern”, taking inspiration from VisionOS. With Gaussian blur and rounded icons, it’s a refreshing change to the operating system.

By adopting Solarium, Gurman says that Apple wants to ensure consistency and unification across all its OS. Furthermore, he claims that Solarium will debut on iOS, macOS,iPadOS, tvOS, and even watchOS.

This should bring iPadOS one step closer to macOS, at least in terms of look. According to Gurman, iOS 19 at WWDC will be the biggest visual overhaul since iOS 7.

With Apple faltering on the AI front, it needs something to attract the audience. Visual overhauls are the only area where it can improve – for now.

Speaking of AI, the Cupertino giant will also open up Apple Intelligence to developers. This will finally pave the way for Apple Intelligence integration in third-party apps.

Developers will be able to compensate for Apple’s failure to provide AI features. Apart from this, Gurman believes that there “won’t be much earth-shattering AI news” from WWDC.

The company is also likely to focus on minor changes at WWDC. This includes new battery health features for iPhone users powered by Apple Intelligence. Interestingly, Gurman says that there will be Gemini integration with Siri, which is a rather interesting crossover.