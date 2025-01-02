iPhone 16E: Is This the New Name for iPhone SE 4? How Will It Compare to the iPhone 16?

The iPhone SE 4 could be renamed to the iPhone 16E.

Rumors suggest the new model could adopt the iPhone 14 design and feature a 6.1-inch OLED display.

Expect a USB-C port, Apple’s in-house 5G modem, and upgraded performance with the A18 chip.

Apple might be planning a big change for its upcoming iPhone SE 4, starting with its name. A Weibo post suggests the new model could be called the iPhone 16E. The device is expected to bring a fresh design, powerful features, and exciting updates compared to the current SE, with a possible launch in spring 2025.

The potential name change from iPhone SE 4 to iPhone 16E may be a strategic move for Apple’s branding. This shift could reflect a desire to integrate the SE lineup more closely with the flagship iPhone series. By doing so, Apple could signal that the SE model is more than just a budget option, offering advanced features and design upgrades typically seen in the main iPhone models.

iPhone 16E: Expected Features and Specs

The iPhone 16E is expected to pack several exciting upgrades, including a new 6.1-inch OLED display, replacing the LCD display used in previous SE models. The Lightning port may also be replaced by a USB-C port, and Touch ID might be replaced by Face ID.

It could run on the new A18 chip with 8GB of RAM and house Apple’s first in-house 5G modem. The camera setup might include a 48MP main camera and a 12MP front camera. This setup of advanced features could elevate the SE series to the same level as the main iPhone lineup. However, the upcoming iPhone SE 4, or iPhone 16E, may not include the Dynamic Island feature seen on the main lineup of iPhones.

Expected Pricing and Release Date

You can expect the iPhone 16E to be priced slightly higher than the current iPhone SE. Based on recent reports, the price could start around $499 (approximately ₹49,900 in India), which is a small increase from the previous model. This price hike is likely due to the upgraded features like Face ID, the OLED display, and the A18 chip.

Apple is expected to release the iPhone 16E in the Spring of 2025. You can anticipate the launch around March, which is when previous SE models have been introduced.

With upgraded features and a potential price increase, the iPhone 16E could provide a more premium experience for those looking for an affordable Apple device. Let's see how it competes with other mid-range smartphones.